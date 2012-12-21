Guidance

Defence networks governance (JSP 604)

JSP 604 applies to all systems interacting with Ministry of Defence information and communication technology (ICT) systems. All rules are subject to change.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
21 December 2012
Last updated
20 December 2021 — See all updates

Documents

Rule 0: Questions for projects

HTML

Rule 1: ICT shall be reused where available

HTML

Rule 2: Projects shall maximise their contribution towards the Single Information Environment (SIE)

HTML

Rule 3: ICT shall be developed with respect to the relevant domain architecture

HTML

Rule 4: ICT shall be compliant with quality of service (QOS) policy

HTML

Rule 5 - ICT shall be compliant with domain name system (DNS) policy

HTML

Rule 6: ICT shall be compliant with internet protocol (IP) policy

HTML

Rule 7: ICT shall be compliant with messaging policy

HTML

Rule 8: ICT shall be compliant with electronic directory services policy

HTML

Rule 9: ICT shall be developed using the cross domain solutions approach defined by ISS Des Architecture

HTML

Rule 10: ICT shall be accredited in accordance with current policy

HTML

Rule 11: ICT shall comply with Network Operating Authority requirements

HTML

Rule 13: ICT shall be compliant with information management policy

HTML

Rule 14: ICT shall be developed and its performance demonstrated with respect to the environment in which it will operate

HTML

Rule 15: ICT shall have suitable representative test environments (RTE) available to enable through life testing to be conducted

HTML

Rule 16: ICT capabilities and services shall be designed to provide a high-quality product

HTML

Rule 17: ICT shall have defined support arrangements

HTML

Rule 18: ICT shall have appropriate software licenses procured and managed through life

HTML

Rule 19: ICT shall comply with spectrum management requirements

HTML

Rule 20: ICT shall comply with electromagnetic integration requirements

HTML

Rule 21: ICT shall be compliant with safety and environmental requirements

HTML

Rule 22: ICT shall be compliant with HMG Information Assurance Policy for the employment of Cryptographic Products

HTML

Details

This defence Chief Information Officer (CIO) owned Joint Service Publication (JSP) has been developed to ensure coherence, performance and integrity of defence networks by:

a. defining the shaping and assurance rules and process applied by the Network Technical Authority (NTA) for the development of information and communication technology (ICT) changes to the defence network.

b. defining the release and deployment approval process applied by the Network Operating Authority (NOA) for the introduction of ICT changes to the defence network.

The rules are under review and subject to change.

Published 21 December 2012
Last updated 20 December 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated content: Rule 11: ICT shall comply with Network Operating Authority requirements.

  2. Updated document to notify users that this version is no longer current, but please contact your MoD Sponsor if you require access to the current document while this is being reviewed.

  3. Added updated version and amend title, summary and detail.

  4. First published.

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do