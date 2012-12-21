Defence networks governance (JSP 604)

This defence Chief Information Officer ( CIO ) owned Joint Service Publication ( JSP ) has been developed to ensure coherence, performance and integrity of defence networks by:

a. defining the shaping and assurance rules and process applied by the Network Technical Authority ( NTA ) for the development of information and communication technology ( ICT ) changes to the defence network.

b. defining the release and deployment approval process applied by the Network Operating Authority ( NOA ) for the introduction of ICT changes to the defence network.

The rules are under review and subject to change.