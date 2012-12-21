Defence networks governance (JSP 604)
JSP 604 applies to all systems interacting with Ministry of Defence information and communication technology (ICT) systems. All rules are subject to change.
This defence Chief Information Officer (CIO) owned Joint Service Publication (JSP) has been developed to ensure coherence, performance and integrity of defence networks by:
a. defining the shaping and assurance rules and process applied by the Network Technical Authority (NTA) for the development of information and communication technology (ICT) changes to the defence network.
b. defining the release and deployment approval process applied by the Network Operating Authority (NOA) for the introduction of ICT changes to the defence network.
The rules are under review and subject to change.
