Independent report

JCVI statement, September 2021: COVID-19 booster vaccine programme for winter 2021 to 2022

Advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on a COVID-19 booster vaccine programme for winter 2021 to 2022.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
14 September 2021

Documents

JCVI statement regarding a COVID-19 booster vaccine programme for winter 2021 to 2022

HTML

Details

This statement sets out JCVI’s advice on the options for and timing of a booster programme to re-vaccinate adults against COVID-19.

The main aim of this booster vaccination programme would be to reduce deaths, serious disease and hospitalisations from COVID-19 over the 2021 to 2022 winter period and through 2022.

It would also help to minimise the COVID-19 case infection rate and the chance of new variants emerging.

Published 14 September 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do