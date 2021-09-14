JCVI statement, September 2021: COVID-19 booster vaccine programme for winter 2021 to 2022

This statement sets out JCVI’s advice on the options for and timing of a booster programme to re-vaccinate adults against COVID-19.

The main aim of this booster vaccination programme would be to reduce deaths, serious disease and hospitalisations from COVID-19 over the 2021 to 2022 winter period and through 2022.

It would also help to minimise the COVID-19 case infection rate and the chance of new variants emerging.