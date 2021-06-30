JCVI interim advice on a potential coronavirus (COVID-19) booster vaccine programme for winter 2021 to 2022
Interim advice from the JCVI on the potential requirements for a COVID-19 booster vaccination programme for winter 2021 to 2022
The advice of Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is made with reference to the UK immunisation programme and may not necessarily transfer to other epidemiological circumstances.
JCVI has been asked by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to consider the options for and timing of a booster programme to revaccinate adults in order to reduce mortality, morbidity and hospitalisations from COVID-19 over the 2021 to 2022 winter period and through 2022, as well as to minimise the COVID-19 case infection rate and the chance of new variants emerging.