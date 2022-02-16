JCVI update on advice for COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 5 to 11
Statement from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on vaccinating children aged 5 to 11.
Documents
Details
JCVI advises a non-urgent offer of two 10 mcg doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (Comirnaty®) to children aged 5 to 11 years of age who are not in a clinical risk group.
The intention of this offer is to increase the immunity of vaccinated individuals against severe COVID-19 in advance of a potential future wave of COVID-19.