JCVI statement on meningococcal B vaccination in older children and young adults, 16 July 2026
Statement setting out the recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on meningococcal capsular group B (MenB) adolescent vaccination.
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This statement provides a Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommendation on adolescent MenB vaccination in response to a request from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. It also gives additional considerations on catch-up MenB vaccination programmes for other age groups.