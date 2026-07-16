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Independent report

JCVI statement on meningococcal B vaccination in older children and young adults, 16 July 2026

Statement setting out the recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on meningococcal capsular group B (MenB) adolescent vaccination.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
16 July 2026

Documents

JCVI statement on meningococcal B vaccination in older children and young adults, 16 July 2026

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Details

This statement provides a Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommendation on adolescent MenB vaccination in response to a request from the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care. It also gives additional considerations on catch-up MenB vaccination programmes for other age groups.

Updates to this page

Published 16 July 2026

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