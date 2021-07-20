Research and analysis

Innovation and knowledge development amongst providers of occupational health

This research provides a description of employer attitudes, approaches to developing knowledge and examples of innovative practice in occupational health.

Department for Work and Pensions and Department of Health and Social Care
20 July 2021

Occupational health (OH) was defined as advisory and support services which help to maintain and promote employee health and wellbeing. Qualitative research with occupational health providers of varying sizes was commissioned to understand:

  • examples of innovative practice in occupational health (OH)
  • approaches to developing and maintaining OH knowledge amongst OH providers
  • the challenges and barriers providers face when innovating and maintaining knowledge

The findings of the research will inform future policy development into the reform of occupational health specifically through the development of proposals in the Health is Everyone’s Business consultation.

