Innovation and knowledge development amongst providers of occupational health
This research provides a description of employer attitudes, approaches to developing knowledge and examples of innovative practice in occupational health.
Occupational health (OH) was defined as advisory and support services which help to maintain and promote employee health and wellbeing. Qualitative research with occupational health providers of varying sizes was commissioned to understand:
- examples of innovative practice in occupational health (OH)
- approaches to developing and maintaining OH knowledge amongst OH providers
- the challenges and barriers providers face when innovating and maintaining knowledge
The findings of the research will inform future policy development into the reform of occupational health specifically through the development of proposals in the Health is Everyone’s Business consultation.