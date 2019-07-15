Consultation outcome

Health is everyone’s business: proposals to reduce ill health-related job loss

Department for Work and Pensions and Department of Health and Social Care
15 July 2019
20 July 2021 — See all updates
Government response: Health is everyone's business

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2363-6, CP 509

Government response: Health is everyone's business

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2363-6, CP 509

We have published the government’s response to ‘Health is Everyone’s Business’ on 20 July 2021. The response provides details of next steps.

Summary

This consultation seeks views on different ways in which government and employers can take action to reduce ill health-related job loss.

Consultation description

This consultation seeks views on different ways in which government and employers can take action to reduce ill health-related job loss. Disabled people and people with long-term health conditions are at greater risk of falling out of work.

The proposals aim to support and encourage early action by employers for their employees with long-term health conditions, and improve access to quality, cost-effective occupational health.

The Department for Work and Pensions and the Department of Health and Social Care want to understand the effect of these proposals on:

  • business
  • individuals
  • the occupational health profession

Equality Act 2010 guidance

Guidance for employers
Guidance for workers

Audio version

Audio version: Health is everyone’s business: proposals to reduce ill health-related job loss

British Sign Language (BSL) version

BSL version: Health is everyone’s business: proposals to reduce ill health-related job loss

Health is everyone's business: proposals to reduce ill health-related job loss

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1364-4, CP 134

Health is everyone's business: proposals to reduce ill health-related job loss

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-1364-4, CP 134

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accessible.formats@dwp.gov.uk.

Print-ready PDF: Health is everyone's business: proposals to reduce ill health-related job loss

PDF, 784KB, 84 pages

Large print: Health is everyone's business: proposals to reduce ill health-related job loss

PDF, 1.06MB, 175 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accessible.formats@dwp.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Open Document version (Word-compatible): Health is everyone's business: proposals to reduce ill health-related job loss

ODT, 245KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accessible.formats@dwp.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Welsh: Mae iechyd yn fusnes i bawb: Cynigion i leihau nifer y swyddi a gollir o ganlyniad i salwch

PDF, 1.12MB, 84 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accessible.formats@dwp.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Easy read: Health is everyone's business: lowering the number of people who lose their job because of sickness

PDF, 2.28MB, 22 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accessible.formats@dwp.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Easy read: Questions booklet: Health is everyone's business: lowering the number of people who lose their job because of sickness

PDF, 5.28MB, 20 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email accessible.formats@dwp.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
