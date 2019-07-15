Health is everyone’s business: proposals to reduce ill health-related job loss
We have published the government’s response to ‘Health is Everyone’s Business’ on 20 July 2021. The response provides details of next steps.
This consultation seeks views on different ways in which government and employers can take action to reduce ill health-related job loss. Disabled people and people with long-term health conditions are at greater risk of falling out of work.
The proposals aim to support and encourage early action by employers for their employees with long-term health conditions, and improve access to quality, cost-effective occupational health.
The Department for Work and Pensions and the Department of Health and Social Care want to understand the effect of these proposals on:
- business
- individuals
- the occupational health profession
Equality Act 2010 guidance
Guidance for employers
Guidance for workers
Alternative formats
Audio version
Audio version: Health is everyone’s business: proposals to reduce ill health-related job loss
British Sign Language (BSL) version
BSL version: Health is everyone’s business: proposals to reduce ill health-related job loss
Other formats
You can order a Braille copy by contacting:
workandhealthunit.consultationteam@dwp.gov.uk
Work and Health Consultation
Caxton House
6-12 Tothill Street
London
SW1H 9NA
