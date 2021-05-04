India-UK virtual summit, May 2021: Roadmap 2030 for a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi agreed a 2030 Roadmap which will provide a framework for UK-India relations.
Documents
Details
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, met virtually on 4 May 2021. They agreed a common vision of a new and transformational Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UK and India, and adopted an ambitious India-UK Roadmap to 2030 to steer cooperation for the next 10 years.
This page provides the joint statement following the virtual meeting and the Roadmap.
See also the press release: Prime Minister welcomes new era in UK-India relationship.