Policy paper

India-UK virtual summit, May 2021: Roadmap 2030 for a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi agreed a 2030 Roadmap which will provide a framework for UK-India relations.

From:
Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street, and The Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP
Published:
4 May 2021

Documents

Joint statement on India-UK Virtual Summit, 4 May 2021: Roadmap 2030 for a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

HTML

2030 Roadmap for India-UK future relations

HTML

Details

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, met virtually on 4 May 2021. They agreed a common vision of a new and transformational Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UK and India, and adopted an ambitious India-UK Roadmap to 2030 to steer cooperation for the next 10 years.

This page provides the joint statement following the virtual meeting and the Roadmap.

See also the press release: Prime Minister welcomes new era in UK-India relationship.

Published 4 May 2021

