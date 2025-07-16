Independent review of the physician associate and anaesthesia associate roles: final report
Independent report by Professor Gillian Leng CBE looking at the safety and effectiveness of physician associates and anaesthesia associates.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The independent review of physician associates and anaesthesia associates was established by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, in November 2024.
The review was led by Professor Gillian Leng CBE. It has considered the safety and effectiveness of the roles and their contribution to multidisciplinary healthcare teams.
The conclusions of the review are set out in the final report.
This final report has been published alongside and informed by the:
- summary of responses to the Independent review of physician associates and anaesthesia associates: survey of healthcare professionals call for evidence
- National Institute for Health and Care Research Health and Social Care Workforce Policy Research Unit’s rapid review of the national and international research literature on physician associates and anaesthesia associates
- Patients Association’s report on patients’ views and experiences of physician associates