Independent review of the physician associate and anaesthesia associate roles: final report

Independent report by Professor Gillian Leng CBE looking at the safety and effectiveness of physician associates and anaesthesia associates.

Department of Health and Social Care
16 July 2025
The independent review of physician associates and anaesthesia associates was established by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, in November 2024.

The review was led by Professor Gillian Leng CBE. It has considered the safety and effectiveness of the roles and their contribution to multidisciplinary healthcare teams.

The conclusions of the review are set out in the final report.

This final report has been published alongside and informed by the:

  1. Updated the PDF version to correct the source of reference 61 from the Royal College of Anaesthetists to the Royal College of Ophthalmologists.

