Independent review of physician and anaesthesia associates: terms of reference
Terms of reference for the independent review of the physician associate and anaesthesia associate professions, led by Professor Gillian Leng CBE
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This document sets out the terms of reference for the independent review of the physician associate and anaesthesia associate professions that has been commissioned by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.
The review will consider the safety of the roles and their contribution to multidisciplinary healthcare teams. It will be led by Professor Gillian Leng CBE.
The conclusions of the review will be published in spring 2025 and will inform the workforce plan to deliver the 10 Year Health Plan.