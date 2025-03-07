Open call for evidence

Independent review of physician associates and anaesthesia associates: survey of healthcare professionals

Department of Health and Social Care
7 March 2025

Applies to England

The Leng review is seeking views from healthcare professionals to understand the day-to-day practice of AAs and PAs, and the development of these roles.

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care has established an independent review of the physician associate (PA) and anaesthesia associate (AA) professions to:

  • consider the safety of the roles and their contribution to multidisciplinary healthcare teams
  • make recommendations to inform future government policy

The conclusions of the review will help to inform the refreshed workforce plan that the government has committed to publish in summer 2025.

This survey of healthcare professionals is targeted at AAs, PAs and those that work with them. The 2 roles are considered separately and respondents will be asked to choose the role most relevant to them when responding. It is one part of a multi-method approach to evidence gathering. 

