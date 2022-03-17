Inclusive Britain: government response to the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities

Policy paper

Inclusive Britain is the government's response to the report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities.

Details

Inclusive Britain is the government’s response to the report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, which was published in March 2021.

The Commission was established in July 2020 to review inequality in the UK, with a particular focus on education, health, employment and criminal justice. Its report included 24 recommendations for government, other public bodies and the private sector.

Inclusive Britain sets out over 70 actions in response to these recommendations, grouped under 3 main themes: trust and fairness, opportunity and agency, and inclusion. Together, these actions set out an inclusion strategy for Britain.

