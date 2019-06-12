Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine: PGD template

This patient group direction ( PGD ) template supports the administration of HPV vaccine to individuals from 12 years of age or from school year 8 in accordance with the national immunisation programme.

HPV PGD V03.00 is valid from 1 May 2019 to 31 August 2021.

Practitioners must not use this PGD template until it has been authorised in Section 2. This is a legal requirement see Human Medicines Regulations 2012. Practitioners should follow local policy/procedures to access authorised PGD documents.