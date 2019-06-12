Guidance

Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine: PGD template

Patient group direction (PGD) template to support the national human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme.

Published 12 June 2019
From:
Public Health England

Documents

Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine: PGD template

Ref: PHE gateway number: GW-419 MS Word Document, 119KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This patient group direction (PGD) template supports the administration of HPV vaccine to individuals from 12 years of age or from school year 8 in accordance with the national immunisation programme.

HPV PGD V03.00 is valid from 1 May 2019 to 31 August 2021.

Practitioners must not use this PGD template until it has been authorised in Section 2. This is a legal requirement see Human Medicines Regulations 2012. Practitioners should follow local policy/procedures to access authorised PGD documents.

This PGD template should be used with reference to current national guidance, the Green Book, and Summary of Product Characteristics.

Published 12 June 2019

Related content