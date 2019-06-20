HPV universal immunisation programme: implementation letter

This joint letter provides information on the forthcoming expansion of the human papillomavirus ( HPV ) vaccination programme into a universal programme.

The vaccine will be offered to boys, in addition to girls, as part of the routine school aged schedule in England from 1 September 2019. This follows the government’s announcement in July 2018 to include HPV vaccination of boys, which was based on the advice of the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation ( JCVI ).

This letter is aimed at health professionals who will be responsible for implementing the new programme.