HPV universal immunisation programme: implementation letter

Information about the extension of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme to include boys, from September 2019.

Published 20 June 2019
Public Health England

Introduction of a universal HPV immunisation programme letter: June 2019

Ref: PHE gateway number GW-470

This joint letter provides information on the forthcoming expansion of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme into a universal programme.

The vaccine will be offered to boys, in addition to girls, as part of the routine school aged schedule in England from 1 September 2019. This follows the government’s announcement in July 2018 to include HPV vaccination of boys, which was based on the advice of the Joint Committee of Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

This letter is aimed at health professionals who will be responsible for implementing the new programme.

