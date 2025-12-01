HIV Action Plan for England, 2025 to 2030

The HIV Action Plan 2025 to 2030 sets out how the government will enable every level of the healthcare system to work together to engage everyone in prevention, testing and treatment, tackle stigma, and reach our ambition to end new HIV transmissions by 2030. The plan sets out a clear framework for action, focusing on 5 core priorities:

Prevent - prevent HIV transmission through equitable access to HIV prevention services. Test - scale up testing to reduce transmission and protect people’s health. Treat - rapidly linking and retaining people living with HIV in care, ensuring individuals can live healthy lives and cannot pass it on. Thrive - address stigma and improve the quality of life for people living with HIV. Collaborate - strengthen the healthcare system to improve HIV and wider sexual health.

These priorities cover a range of actions, including:

commissioning a new national HIV Prevention England programme

continuing the success of the blood-borne virus emergency department opt-out testing programme

expanding digital provision of HIV testing through a trial in the NHS App

commencing the first ever national retention and re-engagement initiative

The progress of the plan will be assessed annually through the monitoring and evaluation framework, developed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). This will include a specific focus on measuring progress for 5 populations where inequalities persist and risk remains high.

We have also extended Professor Kevin Fenton’s role as government’s chief advisor on HIV, to drive progress towards our 2030 ambition.