HIV Action Plan: annual update to Parliament
The first annual update to the 'HIV Action Plan for England, 2022 to 2025'.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
In January 2019, the government committed to an ambition to end new HIV transmissions, AIDS diagnoses and HIV-related deaths within England by 2030. The HIV Action Plan, published in December 2021, set out how government aims to achieve an 80% reduction in new HIV infections in England by 2025.
As part of the plan, we committed to update Parliament each year on progress made towards our 2030 ambition. This is the first annual report to provide a summary of the work undertaken towards these objectives in 2022 to 2023.