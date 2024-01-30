Health Services Safety Investigations Body: Mental Health Investigations Directions 2024
The Secretary of State directs the HSSIB to conduct investigations into inpatient mental health care services in both the NHS and independent sector in England.
Applies to England
These directions are given in exercise of the powers conferred by section 111(2) of the Health and Care Act 2022 (the 2022 Act).
The Secretary of State directs the Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB) to conduct investigations into the deaths of patients and/or potential mistreatment of patients during periods of inpatient care in mental health care settings, during transition to or from other health care services, or immediately following the discharge from such inpatient mental health care services.
See the terms of reference for these investigations on the HSSIB website.