Great Britain nutrition and health claims (NHC) register
Register of nutrition and health claims that may be made in commercial communications in Great Britain.
The Great Britain nutrition and health claims (NHC) register sets out all authorised and rejected nutrition and health claims.
Only authorised claims in the Great Britain NHC register may be used in Great Britain.
The annex to the Great Britain NHC register lists health claims authorised on the basis of proprietary (privately owned) data.
The register should be used with the following guidance: Nutrition-related labelling, composition and standards.