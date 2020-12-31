Guidance

Great Britain nutrition and health claims (NHC) register

Register of nutrition and health claims that may be made in commercial communications in Great Britain.

Published 31 December 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
Wales, England, and Scotland

Documents

Great Britain nutrition and health claims register

ODS, 349KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Annex: health claims authorised on the basis of proprietary data

PDF, 96.3KB, 8 pages

Details

The Great Britain nutrition and health claims (NHC) register sets out all authorised and rejected nutrition and health claims.

Only authorised claims in the Great Britain NHC register may be used in Great Britain.

The annex to the Great Britain NHC register lists health claims authorised on the basis of proprietary (privately owned) data.

The register should be used with the following guidance: Nutrition-related labelling, composition and standards.

Published 31 December 2020

Brexit

Check how the new rules affect you