Government response to the review into commercial clinical trials
The full government response to the Lord O'Shaughnessy independent review of UK commercial clinical trials.
The government published its initial response to the Lord O’Shaughnessy review into UK commercial clinical trials in May 2023. The initial response welcomed all recommendations from the review in principle, and made 5 headline commitments backed by up to £121 million funding.
This report sets out our response in full and integrates Lord O’Shaughnessy’s recommendations into our programme of work to implement our bold and ambitious 10-year vision, Saving and Improving Lives: The Future of UK Clinical Research Delivery. It provides:
- an update on progress made against the 5 headline commitments
- new national performance indicators which will drive progress in the delivery of clinical research across the UK
- a prioritised response on the remaining recommendations and the existing programme of work announced in our previous implementation plans, which this supersedes