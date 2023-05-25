Commercial clinical trials in the UK: the Lord O’Shaughnessy review

In February 2023, the government commissioned an independent review to offer recommendations on how to resolve key challenges in conducting commercial clinical trials in the UK and transform the UK commercial clinical trial environment. The review sets out 27 recommendations, including both priority actions to progress in 2023 and longer-term ambitions for UK commercial clinical trials.

The review was conducted by Lord James O’Shaughnessy, Senior Partner at consultancy firm Newmarket Strategy, Board Member of Health Data Research UK (HDR UK) and former Health Minister, who was appointed as review Chair. During the review, Lord O’Shaughnessy consulted closely with industry and a wide range of stakeholders across the UK clinical trials sector.

The government response welcomes all recommendations from the review, in principle, and makes 5 headline commitments backed by £121 million. An implementation update, setting out progress made against these commitments and a comprehensive response to the remaining recommendations, will be published in the autumn.