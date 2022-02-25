FOI release

Freedom of Information responses from the MHRA - week commencing 27 September 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) responses to freedom of information (FOI) requests for week commencing 27 September 2021

Freedom of Information request on the details of funding between January 2018 and August 2021 received from an organisation related to Bill Gates (FOI 21/996)

FOI 21-996-1

Freedom of Information request on all of the suspected reactions for Gardasil (FOI 21/1003)

FOI 21-1003-1

FOI 21-1003-2

FOI 21-1003-3

Freedom of Information request on the COVID-19 booster vaccination effectiveness (FOI 21/1033)

Freedom of Information request on the death statistics following the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1080)

Freedom of Information request on the death statistics following the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1083)

Freedom of Information request on the regulatory approval on the Pfizer/ BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (FOI 21/1025)

Freedom of Information request on the approved manufacturers for the COVID-19 antigen lateral flow tests (FOI 21/999)

Freedom of Information request on applications for generic progesterone product(s) that are at development stage (FOI 21/1078)

Freedom of Information request on the expected timescale for release of the iDAPs (FOI 21/1079)

Freedom of Information request on grant funding from any Pharmaceutical Company (FOI 21/1082)

Freedom of Information request on the total costs for home working equipment for officials in your department since March 2020 (FOI 21/1019)

Freedom of Information request on the side effects reported via the yellow card scheme relating to COVID-19 (FOI 21/1036)

FOI 21-1036-1

FOI 21-1036-2

FOI 21-1036-3

FOI 21-1036-4

FOI 21-1036-5

Freedom of Information request on the for information regarding Insurance Cover for Motor and Business Travel 2021-2022 (FOI 21/1064)

Freedom of Information request on the ingredients in the swab within lateral flow tests (FOI 21/1015)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions following the COVID-19 vaccinations (FOI 21/1018)

Freedom of Information request on adverse reactions following the MMR vaccinations (FOI 21/1030)

FOI 21-1030-1

FOI 21-1030-2

FOI 21-1030-3

Freedom of Information request on list of parallel import licences granted from16 June 2021 to date (FOI 21/1062)

FOI 21-1062-1

Freedom of Information request on the EPAR and RMP for AZD7442 and Ronapreve/REGEN-COV (FOI 21/1072)

Freedom of Information request on the SmPC, PIL and the PAR for Dioctyl 100 mg Tablets (FOI 21/1031)

FOI 21-1031-1

Freedom of Information request on ingredients in the HPV vaccine (FOI 21/1040)

Freedom of Information request on the regulatory approval on the COVID-19 vaccines (FOI 21/1046)

Published 25 February 2022

