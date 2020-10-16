FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 12 October 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 12 October 2020.
Documents
Information regarding how many film badges were issues in 1957 and 1958
Ref: 2020/09940 PDF, 78KB, 2 pages
Information regarding a person in question’s name being processed or applied or used in the period January 2016
Ref: 2020/09601 PDF, 22.1KB, 3 pages
Information and questions regarding the Accumulated Campaign Service Medal (ACSM)
Ref: 2020/09569 PDF, 32.3KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number and types of weapons, munitions, ammunition and explosives reported or found lost or stolen
Ref: 2020/07549 PDF, 83.5KB, 2 pages
Question regarding if MOD or War Pensions recognise Musculoskeletal disorders and injuries and other questions
Ref: 2020/09844 PDF, 27.2KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how many external candidates were offered full-time permanent employment contracts as civil servants at MOD between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020
Ref: 2020/09843 PDF, 21.6KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how much MOD and its agencies have spent on consultancy services, agencies staff and contingency services from 2015 to 2020
Ref: 2020/09688 PDF, 22.2KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the veterans UK medical advisor Dr Tidman and his medical credentials
Ref: 2020/09867 PDF, 19.4KB, 1 page
Information regarding how many military veterans there are who left the service before 1975 and not receive a pension
Ref: 2020/10030 PDF, 47.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the London and National consolidated pay range maximums and minimums for the years August 2018 to 2020 for the MOD Civil Servant grades
Ref: 2020/09917 PDF, 128KB, 3 pages
Information regarding how many Article 59s have been made during the period of August 2018 to September 2020 and were ruled in favour of the applicant
Ref: 2020/09791 PDF, 20.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many army recruits under the age of 18 have been recorded as AWOL in the last 5 years
Ref: 2020/10608/C/A PDF, 36.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Corporal and Sergeant ranks
Ref: 2020/09751/M/M PDF, 71.4KB, 1 page
Information regarding the average time taken to promote a soldier to the next rank
Ref: 2020/099916/M/M PDF, 28.9KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the average time taken to promote a soldier to the next rank Annex A
Ref: 2020/099916/M/M PDF, 12.1KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of times the police has used the new Coronavirus Act 2020 powers to detain individuals
Ref: 2020/06199 PDF, 89.7KB, 2 pages
Information regarding becoming a MDP officer
Ref: 2020/06303 PDF, 103KB, 2 pages
Information regarding police officers of PCSO's convicted of a criminal offence
Ref: 2020/06348 PDF, 105KB, 4 pages
Information regarding all of the on-the-spot penalties the police force has handed out for breaking coronavirus restrictions since 27 March
Ref: 2020/06489 PDF, 128KB, 4 pages
Information regarding the number of unlawful house gatherings during the coronavirus restrictions
Ref: 2020/06490 PDF, 103KB, 2 pages
