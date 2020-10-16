FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 12 October 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 12 October 2020.

Published 16 October 2020
Ministry of Defence

Information regarding how many film badges were issues in 1957 and 1958

Ref: 2020/09940 PDF, 78KB, 2 pages

Information regarding a person in question’s name being processed or applied or used in the period January 2016

Ref: 2020/09601 PDF, 22.1KB, 3 pages

Information and questions regarding the Accumulated Campaign Service Medal (ACSM)

Ref: 2020/09569 PDF, 32.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number and types of weapons, munitions, ammunition and explosives reported or found lost or stolen

Ref: 2020/07549 PDF, 83.5KB, 2 pages

Question regarding if MOD or War Pensions recognise Musculoskeletal disorders and injuries and other questions

Ref: 2020/09844 PDF, 27.2KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many external candidates were offered full-time permanent employment contracts as civil servants at MOD between 1 September 2019 and 31 August 2020

Ref: 2020/09843 PDF, 21.6KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how much MOD and its agencies have spent on consultancy services, agencies staff and contingency services from 2015 to 2020

Ref: 2020/09688 PDF, 22.2KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the veterans UK medical advisor Dr Tidman and his medical credentials

Ref: 2020/09867 PDF, 19.4KB, 1 page

Information regarding how many military veterans there are who left the service before 1975 and not receive a pension

Ref: 2020/10030 PDF, 47.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the London and National consolidated pay range maximums and minimums for the years August 2018 to 2020 for the MOD Civil Servant grades

Ref: 2020/09917 PDF, 128KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many Article 59s have been made during the period of August 2018 to September 2020 and were ruled in favour of the applicant

Ref: 2020/09791 PDF, 20.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many army recruits under the age of 18 have been recorded as AWOL in the last 5 years

Ref: 2020/10608/C/A PDF, 36.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Corporal and Sergeant ranks

Ref: 2020/09751/M/M PDF, 71.4KB, 1 page

Information regarding the average time taken to promote a soldier to the next rank

Ref: 2020/099916/M/M PDF, 28.9KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the average time taken to promote a soldier to the next rank Annex A

Ref: 2020/099916/M/M PDF, 12.1KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of times the police has used the new Coronavirus Act 2020 powers to detain individuals

Ref: 2020/06199 PDF, 89.7KB, 2 pages

Information regarding becoming a MDP officer

Ref: 2020/06303 PDF, 103KB, 2 pages

Information regarding police officers of PCSO's convicted of a criminal offence

Ref: 2020/06348 PDF, 105KB, 4 pages

Information regarding all of the on-the-spot penalties the police force has handed out for breaking coronavirus restrictions since 27 March

Ref: 2020/06489 PDF, 128KB, 4 pages

Information regarding the number of unlawful house gatherings during the coronavirus restrictions

Ref: 2020/06490 PDF, 103KB, 2 pages

Published 16 October 2020