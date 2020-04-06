FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 March 2020 (Part 2)
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 March 2020.
Information regarding a student project on Tyneham to use experimental drawings to evoke the history and heritage of the site
Ref: 2019/12300 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the NSN and Mk 4 and Mk3 tent
Ref: 2020/00509 PDF, 376KB, 1 page
Information regarding Shelter Porch 1.8M x 1.8M NSN J11/8340-99-225-8188 Operating Information
Ref: Army Equipment 8340-C-102-201 PDF, 531KB, 34 pages
Request for information on the Ministry of Defence’s spend with contractors on construction projects for period November 2017 to 31 October 2019
Ref: 2020/13512 PDF, 115KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the current hunting licence given to hunts using MoD land
Ref: 2019/13421 PDF, 2.17MB, 42 pages
Information regarding the number of non-specialist vacancies for a LE commission
Ref: 2019/11233 PDF, 90.4KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of Sixth Form Scholarships awarded for entry into the Royal Navy in September 2020
Ref: 2019/13566 PDF, 46KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the contact between Messrs Brightwells and the Ministry of Defence for the Storage of vehicles
Ref: 2020/00510 PDF, 464KB, 2 pages
Information regarding how many total flying hours have Typhoons flown by year 2014 to 2019
Ref: 2020/00534 PDF, 27KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the pertinent statistics using a 7-year span of data from 2010/11 to 2018/19
Ref: 2019/13159 PDF, 23.3KB, 3 pages
Information regarding the number of Air Training Corps (ATC) cadets that have applied for enlistment to the RAF for the period 2018 to 2019
Ref: 2019/12965 PDF, 82KB, 2 pages
Request for information of copies of emails sent or received by Officer Commanding London Wing Air Cadets since 12 October 2019
Ref: 2019/12872 PDF, 783KB, 63 pages
Request for information of copies of the minutes of any RAF Dress Committee held since 28 November 2016
Ref: 2019/10608 PDF, 929KB, 23 pages
Information regarding email of staff outside the careers office in Brize Norton Air Base
Ref: 2019/09824 PDF, 164KB, 15 pages
