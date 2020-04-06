FOI release

FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 30 March 2020 (Part 2)

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 30 March 2020.

Published 6 April 2020
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Request for the supply of information and documents regarding the land on Bedford Road Hitchin currently occupied by Hitchin Sea Cadets unit TS Danae

Ref: 2019/05109 PDF, 851KB, 13 pages

Information regarding a student project on Tyneham to use experimental drawings to evoke the history and heritage of the site

Ref: 2019/12300 PDF, 121KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the correspondence between the Ministry of Defence and representatives of the Tanatside Hunt between 1 January 2019 to 10 January 2020

Ref: 2019/13425 PDF, 806KB, 34 pages

Information regarding the NSN and Mk 4 and Mk3 tent

Ref: 2020/00509 PDF, 376KB, 1 page

Information regarding Shelter Porch 1.8M x 1.8M NSN J11/8340-99-225-8188 Operating Information

Ref: Army Equipment 8340-C-102-201 PDF, 531KB, 34 pages

Request for information on the Ministry of Defence’s spend with contractors on construction projects for period November 2017 to 31 October 2019

Ref: 2020/13512 PDF, 115KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the current hunting licence given to hunts using MoD land

Ref: 2019/13421 PDF, 2.17MB, 42 pages

Information regarding how many RA Sgts/SSgts and Warrant Officers were offered the opportunity to transfer from an Open Engagement to a Versatile Engagement during the period from the introduction of the Versatile Engagement in 2008 to the end of 2017

Ref: 2019/09137 PDF, 107KB, 3 pages

Information regarding how many REME soldiers were commissioned into the REME through the Late Entry Officer route from the ranks of W02 and W01 in the 5 year period of 2018/19

Ref: 2019/11169 PDF, 85KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many Artificer Electronics’ trained individuals were commissioned through the Late Entry Officer route int the REME from ranks of W02 and W01 in the 5 year period

Ref: 2019/09928 PDF, 84.3KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of non-specialist vacancies for a LE commission

Ref: 2019/11233 PDF, 90.4KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of Sixth Form Scholarships awarded for entry into the Royal Navy in September 2020

Ref: 2019/13566 PDF, 46KB, 2 pages

Request for information of copies of the correspondence between the Ministry of Defence and representatives of Cattick Beagles between 1 January 2019 to 3 January 2020

Ref: 2019/13422 PDF, 6.24MB, 32 pages

Information regarding the contact between Messrs Brightwells and the Ministry of Defence for the Storage of vehicles

Ref: 2020/00510 PDF, 464KB, 2 pages

Information regarding how many total flying hours have Typhoons flown by year 2014 to 2019

Ref: 2020/00534 PDF, 27KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the pertinent statistics using a 7-year span of data from 2010/11 to 2018/19

Ref: 2019/13159 PDF, 23.3KB, 3 pages

Information regarding the number of Air Training Corps (ATC) cadets that have applied for enlistment to the RAF for the period 2018 to 2019

Ref: 2019/12965 PDF, 82KB, 2 pages

Request for information of copies of emails sent or received by Officer Commanding London Wing Air Cadets since 12 October 2019

Ref: 2019/12872 PDF, 783KB, 63 pages

Request for information of copies of communication and discussion/policy documents delated to the review of RAFAC Footprint in South West Region since September 2018

Ref: 2019/10461 PDF, 45.2KB, 2 pages

Request for information of copies of the minutes of any RAF Dress Committee held since 28 November 2016

Ref: 2019/10608 PDF, 929KB, 23 pages

Information regarding the percentage of applicants who scored 180 points for the Intelligence Officer branch on their Computer Based Aptitude Tests (CBAT) in 2018

Ref: 2019/10603 PDF, 16.3KB, 1 page

Information regarding email of staff outside the careers office in Brize Norton Air Base

Ref: 2019/09824 PDF, 164KB, 15 pages

