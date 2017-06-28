  1. Home

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 26 June 2017

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
28 June 2017

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 26 June 2017.

Request copy of Environmental and Sustainability Impact Assessment (EIA) for Unmanned Warrior (UW16) MOD exercise in November 2016

Ref: Navy FOI2017/02095 PDF, 16.5MB

Request copy of the capita campaign media brief for advert ‘This is belonging’ and request copy of the Army Foundation College (AFC) Harrogate’s policy on use of mobile phones

Ref: Army FOI2017/02411 PDF, 5.05MB

Request copy of campaign media brief to create the slogan ‘Don’t join the army, don’t be a better you’ for the recruiting advert

Ref: Army FOI2015/01063 PDF, 1.62MB

Number of Air Training Corps (ATC) who missed the deadline for their F60 form in 2015 and 2016

Ref: RAF FOI2017/03864 PDF, 170KB

Information on Phalanx Close In Weapon Systems (CIWS)

Ref: Navy FOI2017/03197 PDF, 98.3KB

Request copy of Royal Navy length of service statistics

Ref: NAVY FOI2017/04461 PDF, 186KB

Number of MOD civilian personnel abroad claiming Boarding School allowances

Ref: DBS FOI2017/04143 PDF, 32.3KB

Information on apprentices and junior entry soldiers from March 2014 to March 2015

Ref: ARMY FOI2017/04305 PDF, 660KB

Information on MODs BACS payments and direct debit software

Ref: UKHO FOI2017/00257 PDF, 267KB

No information held on UK Hydrographic Office’s sub-contractor, suppliers and consultants

Ref: UKHO FOI2017/03191 PDF, 46KB

Information on payments received through the special bonus scheme

Ref: UKHO FOI2017/03715 PDF, 275KB

List of all contractors, sub-contractors and suppliers involved with the Baker Barracks

Ref: DIO FOI2017/04414 PDF, 65.2KB

Request copy of Army Dress Regulation part 12: special appointments, and part 14: regulations covering standards, guidons, colours and banners of the British Army

Ref: Army FOI2017/04841 PDF, 1.06MB

Ownership of RAF St. Athan

Ref: DIO FOI2017/00355 PDF, 78.8KB

Request list of all companies and contractors involved in Project Allenby & Connaught Army Basing Program 2020, Tidworth Garrison, Tidworth, Hampshire, SP9 7BB

Ref: DIO FOI2017/01349 PDF, 88.8KB

Correspondence between Maidstone Borough Council, MOD and other parties since 2010 regarding the Invicta Park Barracks site post 2025

Ref: DIO FOI2017/12357 PDF, 1.29MB

Request for a list of all contractors, suppliers and sub-contractors regarding building work at The Rnas Underwater escape training unit

Ref: DIO FOI2017/02884 PDF, 62.1KB

Information regarding specific MOD property

Ref: DIO FOI2017/02144 PDF, 127KB

Request copy of a mould survey and health and safety assessment of named address for Service Families accommodation on 5 January 2017

Ref: DIO FOI2017/02886 PDF, 542KB

Information on sale of land and properties at Chiseldon Army Camp

Ref: DIO FOI2017/03294 PDF, 72.7KB

Request details on meeting places for hunts on Salisbury plain for 2016

Ref: DIO FOI2017/03888 PDF, 80.3KB

Request copy of asbestos registers and removal for Weeton Barracks from 2006 to 2016

Ref: DIO FOI2017/03792 PDF, 5.05MB

Request copy of data recorded by the occupancy sensor desk 071 building 49 second floor at DIO Sutton Coldfield

Ref: DIO FOI2017/04141 PDF, 74.5KB

Information on contractor involved with UK’s Ship Recycling Strategy

Ref: DE&S FOI2017/04793 PDF, 1.43MB

Information on the Red Flag training exercises at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada

Ref: RAF FOI2017/05110 PDF, 103KB

UIN reference number and Unit Title for the Combat Service Support Training Advisory Team

Ref: ARMY FOI2017/04548 PDF, 210KB

Details of fruitless payments for financial year 2016 to 2017

Ref: ARMY FOI2017/04710 PDF, 37.3KB

Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) headcount broken down by sub-disciplines

Ref: DE&S FOI2016/00583 PDF, 527KB

No information held on military aircraft flying over Knutsford, Cheshire

Ref: RAF FOI2017/03797 PDF, 66.7KB

Request information on MOD police supporting officers in Wales and the Metropolitan Police Service

Ref: MDP FOI2017/04234 PDF, 35.7KB

Request information on Amazon purchases by MOD police

Ref: MDP FOI2017/04237 PDF, 66.4KB

Request for GPSS pipeline route in relation to the former London Brick Works

Ref: DIO FOI2017/01960 PDF, 157KB

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 26 June 2017.

Published: 28 June 2017

From: Ministry of Defence