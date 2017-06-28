FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 26 June 2017
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 26 June 2017.
Request copy of Environmental and Sustainability Impact Assessment (EIA) for Unmanned Warrior (UW16) MOD exercise in November 2016
Ref: Navy FOI2017/02095 PDF, 16.5MB
Request copy of campaign media brief to create the slogan ‘Don’t join the army, don’t be a better you’ for the recruiting advert
Ref: Army FOI2015/01063 PDF, 1.62MB
Number of Air Training Corps (ATC) who missed the deadline for their F60 form in 2015 and 2016
Ref: RAF FOI2017/03864 PDF, 170KB
Information on Phalanx Close In Weapon Systems (CIWS)
Ref: Navy FOI2017/03197 PDF, 98.3KB
Request copy of Royal Navy length of service statistics
Ref: NAVY FOI2017/04461 PDF, 186KB
Number of MOD civilian personnel abroad claiming Boarding School allowances
Ref: DBS FOI2017/04143 PDF, 32.3KB
Information on apprentices and junior entry soldiers from March 2014 to March 2015
Ref: ARMY FOI2017/04305 PDF, 660KB
Information on MODs BACS payments and direct debit software
Ref: UKHO FOI2017/00257 PDF, 267KB
No information held on UK Hydrographic Office’s sub-contractor, suppliers and consultants
Ref: UKHO FOI2017/03191 PDF, 46KB
Information on payments received through the special bonus scheme
Ref: UKHO FOI2017/03715 PDF, 275KB
List of all contractors, sub-contractors and suppliers involved with the Baker Barracks
Ref: DIO FOI2017/04414 PDF, 65.2KB
Ownership of RAF St. Athan
Ref: DIO FOI2017/00355 PDF, 78.8KB
Correspondence between Maidstone Borough Council, MOD and other parties since 2010 regarding the Invicta Park Barracks site post 2025
Ref: DIO FOI2017/12357 PDF, 1.29MB
Request for a list of all contractors, suppliers and sub-contractors regarding building work at The Rnas Underwater escape training unit
Ref: DIO FOI2017/02884 PDF, 62.1KB
Information regarding specific MOD property
Ref: DIO FOI2017/02144 PDF, 127KB
Request copy of a mould survey and health and safety assessment of named address for Service Families accommodation on 5 January 2017
Ref: DIO FOI2017/02886 PDF, 542KB
Information on sale of land and properties at Chiseldon Army Camp
Ref: DIO FOI2017/03294 PDF, 72.7KB
Request details on meeting places for hunts on Salisbury plain for 2016
Ref: DIO FOI2017/03888 PDF, 80.3KB
Request copy of asbestos registers and removal for Weeton Barracks from 2006 to 2016
Ref: DIO FOI2017/03792 PDF, 5.05MB
Request copy of data recorded by the occupancy sensor desk 071 building 49 second floor at DIO Sutton Coldfield
Ref: DIO FOI2017/04141 PDF, 74.5KB
Information on contractor involved with UK’s Ship Recycling Strategy
Ref: DE&S FOI2017/04793 PDF, 1.43MB
Information on the Red Flag training exercises at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada
Ref: RAF FOI2017/05110 PDF, 103KB
UIN reference number and Unit Title for the Combat Service Support Training Advisory Team
Ref: ARMY FOI2017/04548 PDF, 210KB
Details of fruitless payments for financial year 2016 to 2017
Ref: ARMY FOI2017/04710 PDF, 37.3KB
Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) headcount broken down by sub-disciplines
Ref: DE&S FOI2016/00583 PDF, 527KB
No information held on military aircraft flying over Knutsford, Cheshire
Ref: RAF FOI2017/03797 PDF, 66.7KB
Request information on MOD police supporting officers in Wales and the Metropolitan Police Service
Ref: MDP FOI2017/04234 PDF, 35.7KB
Request information on Amazon purchases by MOD police
Ref: MDP FOI2017/04237 PDF, 66.4KB
Request for GPSS pipeline route in relation to the former London Brick Works
Ref: DIO FOI2017/01960 PDF, 157KB
