FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 January 2020

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 January 2020.

Published 15 January 2020
Ministry of Defence

AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 14: Electronics

Ref: AP3456 PDF, 4.1MB, 317 pages

AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 13: Maths and Physics

Ref: AP3456 PDF, 2.2MB, 244 pages

AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 12: Helicopter

Ref: AP3456 PDF, 2.41MB, 163 pages

AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 11: Radar

Ref: AP3456 PDF, 1.48MB, 101 pages

AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 10: Meteorology AP3456Met

Ref: AP3456 PDF, 1.87MB, 97 pages

AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 9: Navigation

Ref: AP3456 PDF, 6.59MB, 270 pages

AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 8: Aircraft Operations

Ref: AP3456 PDF, 4.11MB, 320 pages

AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 7: Avionics

Ref: AP3456 PDF, 3.22MB, 215 pages

AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 6: Aviation Medicine

Ref: AP3456 PDF, 1.71MB, 165 pages

AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 5 Flight Instruments

Ref: AP3456 PDF, 4.02MB, 197 pages

AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 4 Aircraft System

Ref: AP3456 PDF, 2.36MB, 107 pages

AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 3 Propulsion

Ref: AP3456 PDF, 4.78MB, 184 pages

AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 2 Aircraft Performance

Ref: AP3456 PDF, 2.35MB, 121 pages

AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 1 The Principles of Flight

Ref: AP3456 PDF, 2.97MB, 303 pages

Information regarding the latest version of AP3456 the RAF’s Manual of Flying

Ref: 2020/00236 PDF, 44.6KB, 2 pages

AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying - Introduction

Ref: AP3456 PDF, 570KB, 3 pages

Information regarding civilians and military staff employed at MPA Falklands Islands

Ref: 2019/10571 PDF, 781KB, 3 pages

Request of information regarding the head of Defence Logistics Strategy, Defence Support Chain Operation and Movements and Logistic Operations

Ref: 2019/10523 PDF, 52KB, 2 pages

Information regarding building utilisation between 2014 to 2019 and costs associated with empty buildings between 2014 to 2019

Ref: 2019/09269 PDF, 3.03MB, 2 pages

Information regarding the number of properties owned by Defence intended to house military families that have been vacant for more than 12 months

Ref: 2019/09674 PDF, 2.03MB, 2 pages

