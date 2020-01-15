FOI release
FOI responses released by MOD: week commencing 13 January 2020
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 January 2020.
Documents
AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 14: Electronics
Ref: AP3456 PDF, 4.1MB, 317 pages
AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 13: Maths and Physics
Ref: AP3456 PDF, 2.2MB, 244 pages
AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 12: Helicopter
Ref: AP3456 PDF, 2.41MB, 163 pages
AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 11: Radar
Ref: AP3456 PDF, 1.48MB, 101 pages
AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 10: Meteorology AP3456Met
Ref: AP3456 PDF, 1.87MB, 97 pages
AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 9: Navigation
Ref: AP3456 PDF, 6.59MB, 270 pages
AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 8: Aircraft Operations
Ref: AP3456 PDF, 4.11MB, 320 pages
AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 7: Avionics
Ref: AP3456 PDF, 3.22MB, 215 pages
AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 6: Aviation Medicine
Ref: AP3456 PDF, 1.71MB, 165 pages
AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 5 Flight Instruments
Ref: AP3456 PDF, 4.02MB, 197 pages
AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 4 Aircraft System
Ref: AP3456 PDF, 2.36MB, 107 pages
AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 3 Propulsion
Ref: AP3456 PDF, 4.78MB, 184 pages
AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 2 Aircraft Performance
Ref: AP3456 PDF, 2.35MB, 121 pages
AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying: Volume 1 The Principles of Flight
Ref: AP3456 PDF, 2.97MB, 303 pages
Information regarding the latest version of AP3456 the RAF’s Manual of Flying
Ref: 2020/00236 PDF, 44.6KB, 2 pages
AP3456 The Central Flying School (CFS) Manual of Flying - Introduction
Ref: AP3456 PDF, 570KB, 3 pages
Information regarding civilians and military staff employed at MPA Falklands Islands
Ref: 2019/10571 PDF, 781KB, 3 pages
Information regarding building utilisation between 2014 to 2019 and costs associated with empty buildings between 2014 to 2019
Ref: 2019/09269 PDF, 3.03MB, 2 pages
Information regarding the number of properties owned by Defence intended to house military families that have been vacant for more than 12 months
Ref: 2019/09674 PDF, 2.03MB, 2 pages
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses released during the week commencing 13 January 2020.