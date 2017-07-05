FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 3 July 2017
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 3 July 2017
Documents
Information on the history of Chelsea Barracks
Ref: DIO FOI2016/02787 PDF, 80.8KB
Information on career progression and information for a Marine Engineering Technician (Submarines) Leading Hand with 9 years service
Ref: Navy FOI 2017/02807 PDF, 216KB
Information on how hire proceeds are spent by South East Reserve Forces' and Cadets' Association (RFCA) and Greater London RFCA
Ref: DIO FOI2017/12263 PDF, 268KB
Information on asset codes for A, B and C vehicles
Ref: DE&S FOI2017/04820 PDF, 86.2KB
Request copy of HMS Diamond noise survey in October 2015
Ref: NAVY FOI2017/04719 PDF, 519KB
Number of female personnel at sea and number of male personnel aerodynamically evacuated at sea in 2013
Ref: NAVY 2017/02064 PDF, 175KB
Request copy of food menus on Astute class of submarines
Ref: NAVY 2017/02126 PDF, 955KB
Information on new entrants from other forces and retirement age of MOD Police
Ref: MDP 2017/04370 PDF, 36.7KB
Request copy of school visits from army, navy and RAF from 2015 to 2017
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/04933 PDF, 534KB
Number of Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) personnel without seafaring medical certificates
Ref: NAVY FOI2017/02595 PDF, 81.6KB
Request copy of Post exercise report of military home defence Autumn 1988
Ref: ARMY FOI2017/11965 PDF, 4.3MB
Information on MOD Police sharing data with external authorities
Ref: MDP FOI2017/05154 PDF, 33KB
Request copy of injuries on Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) from April 2017 to March 2017
Ref: NAVY FOI2017/04924 PDF, 309KB
Request the rank of the Commanding Officer at Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Culdrose
Ref: Navy FOI2017/04674 PDF, 76.6KB
Request for flying hours for named aircrafts from financial years 2014 to 2016
Ref: RAF FOI2017/04890 PDF, 92.7KB
Request information on locations for named Gazelle and Lynx aircrafts
Ref: DE&S FOI2017/05400 PDF, 88.1KB
Information on the disposal and demilitarization of military equipment
Ref: DE&S FOI2017/05133 PDF, 73.2KB
Number of British armed forces officers and other ranks assigned to named US combatant commands
Ref: ARMY FOI2017/03600 PDF, 343KB
Number of service personnel discharged due to positive drug tests results in 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/04782 PDF, 133KB
Number of service personnel who failed compulsory drugs test from 2014 to 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/05025 PDF, 146KB
Number of MOD police officers assigned in Wales
Ref: MDP FOI2017/04718 PDF, 39.7KB
Request information on damages to MOD Police vehicles from September 2014 to 2016
Ref: MDP FOI2017/04720 PDF, 305KB
Request information regarding Germany under the Army 2020 refine plans.
Ref: ARMY FOI2017/05188 PDF, 148KB
Information on MOD progression pay arrangements
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/04694 PDF, 76.5KB
Request copy of Operating information and illustrated parts catalogue for cooking outfit No4 Mk2 ex-military Sankey trailer
Ref: DE&S FOI2017/05241 PDF, 1.38MB
The armed services contributions for National Insurance from 1975 to 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/04202 PDF, 62.9KB
Request statistics on sexual offences committed in the armed forces between 2010 and 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/03859 PDF, 72.7KB
Request copy of annual fleet track mile totals for named vehicles from April 2014 to March 2017
Ref: ARMY FOI2017/05433 PDF, 230KB
Request list of all subcontractors involved with the building work at RAF Brize Norton A400 maintenance repair overhaul
Ref: DIO FOI2017/04726 PDF, 103KB
Request information on suppliers who applied for inclusion on framework/contract
Ref: DIO FOI2017/05018 PDF, 116KB
Request copy of data collected at named desks at DIO Sutton Coldfield
Ref: DIO FOI2017/04950 PDF, 112KB
Information on drone related incidents from 2015 to March 2017
Ref: MDP FOI2017/04888 PDF, 67.1KB
Request information on software applications and contracts within MOD Police
Ref: MDP FOI2017/04420 PDF, 46.3KB
Information on MODs current remuneration process
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/04480 PDF, 69.6KB
Information on sex offences reported in the armed forces in 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/03304 PDF, 151KB
Request information on annual fees paid to contractor Blue Light Cart Ltd
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/04372 PDF, 68KB
Information on number of hate crimes reported from financial years 2012 to 2017
Ref: MDP FOI2017/05297 PDF, 38.9KB
Information on compulsory drugs test results broken down by army corps in 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/03540 PDF, 144KB
Number of harassment cases and people charged by MOD police from 2012 to 2016
Ref: MDP FOI2017/05321 PDF, 35.9KB
Request list of named clubs which MOD provides a sporting licence for
Ref: DIO FOI2016/11087 PDF, 91.5KB
Request information on the former Station Commander’s House at RAF Wyton, Wyton on the Hill (Northfield House)
Ref: DIO FOI2017/04949 PDF, 80KB
Request list of all subcontractors involved with the building work at Army Basing Programme at Perham Down Garrison
Ref: DIO FOI2017/04529 PDF, 55.2KB
Request list of suppliers, contractors and sub-contractors involved with building work at HM Naval Base, Nuclear Support Hub Building
Ref: DIO FOI2017/04530 PDF, 60.4KB
Information regarding the national housing prime awarded to CarillionAmey
Ref: DIO FOI2017/04794 PDF, 93.9KB
Request list of all contractors, sub-contractors and suppliers involved with the building work at the Baker Barracks, Army Basing Programme
Ref: DIO FOI2017/05273 PDF, 66.4KB
Request copy of Joint Service Publication 887 (JSP887): diversity inclusion and social conduct, Part 1
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/03425 PDF, 146KB
Number of 18 year old candidates given offers of service and to attend Initial Officer Training at RAF Cranwell from 2012 to 2017
Ref: RAF FOI2017/04838 PDF, 63.6KB
Number of male employees who took shared parental leave and not a period of paternity leave from 1 April 2015 to 31 March 2016
Ref: DBS FOI2017/04712 PDF, 36.3KB
Number of Elizabeth Crosses and Scrolls awarded to service personnel as of January 2017
Ref: DBS FOI2017/01387 PDF, 25.8KB
Number of members of the Armed Forces Pension Scheme in receipt of specific payment amount
Ref: DBS FOI2017/04531 PDF, 28.1KB
Number of invoices received and paid since MOD started the Contracting, Purchasing and Finance system on 28 October 2016
Ref: DBS FOI2017/04716 PDF, 34.3KB
