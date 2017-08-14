FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 07 August 2017

Ministry of Defence
FOI responses released by the Ministry of Defence: 2017
14 August 2017

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 07 August 2017

Request information regarding the Trial Bellowing Denims conducted by the Air Warfare Centre May 2010

Ref: RAF 2017/06449 PDF, 83KB

Request pass rate statistics on Phase 2 Regular Officer Training for Joint Air Intelligence Course from April 2014 to March 2015

Ref: RAF 2017/04558 PDF, 33.7KB

Information regarding the north, south and centre posts of Safety Assurance Advisor in HQ Air Cadet Organisation

Ref: RAF 2017/04048 PDF, 156KB

Number of qualified aircraft technicians recruited from 2007 to 2017

Ref: RAF 2017/05256 PDF, 264KB

Request number of named personnel within RAF Coningsby as of 1 April 2014

Ref: RAF 2017/05710 PDF, 154KB

Request statistics regarding applicants for commission in the Intelligence Branch from 2012 to 2017

Ref: RAF 2017/04072 PDF, 68.9KB

List of all Honorary Colonels in the British Army

Ref: Army 2017/06098 PDF, 3.86MB

Request information on Honorary Colonels in Army Reserve Regiments

Ref: Army 2017/06085 PDF, 724KB

Request information on the Tactical Hearing Protection System Program

Ref: DE&S 2017/06225 PDF, 196KB

Safety related incidents at Faslane from January 2012 to March 2016

Ref: Navy 2017/06109 PDF, 101KB

Information on Automated Small Calibre Gun System in regards to RFA Wave Knight and HMS Ocean

Ref: Navy 2017/06668 PDF, 60.2KB

Information on Royal Marine Reserves operational tours from 2000 to 2017

Ref: Navy 2017/06590 PDF, 130KB

Request campaign media brief for ‘Made in the Royal Navy’ advert

Ref: Navy 2017/05657 PDF, 172KB

No information held on number of pensions paid to seamen under the Greenwich Hospital act 1865

Ref: Navy 2017/06019 PDF, 84.4KB

Number of RAF Regiment personnel that served and number of personnel who suffered casualties in Afghanistan between January 2005 and December 2008

Ref: RAF 2017/6741 PDF, 192KB

Information on navy, army and RAF receiving Dynamic Risk Assessment Training

Ref: HOCS 2017/06327 PDF, 31.8KB

Number of reported rapes within the navy, army and RAF from 2011 to 2016

Ref: HOCS 2017/06052 PDF, 254KB

Print out of the MOD Police intranet page

Ref: MDP 2017/05800 PDF, 217KB

Number of personnel discharged from navy, army and RAF due to misuse of steroid or supplement abuse from January 2016 to March 2017

Ref: HOCS 2017/02811 PDF, 340KB

Request information on the School Teachers’ Pay and Condition 2015

Ref: HOCS 2017/02532 PDF, 416KB

Number of UK personnel in US 432nd wing based at Creech between August 2016 and December 2016 and number of UK personnel in US units operating in Operation Odyssey Lightning

Ref: RAF 2017/05821 PDF, 158KB

Request information on the qualifying date for the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal on 29 July 2014

Ref: HOCS 2017/02694 PDF, 209KB

Request further details of the armed forces personnel who tested positive in the Compulsory Drugs Test from October 2015 to October 2016

Ref: HOCS 2017/01740 PDF, 104KB

Request information on recruitment of the commonwealth citizens

Ref: HOCS 2017/07020 PDF, 288KB

Request Statistics on RAFs Quick Reaction Alert fighters launched in response to other aircraft in UK airspace between January and 13 July 2017

Ref: RAF 2017/06938 PDF, 96.8KB

Request all communication to and from HQ Air Cadets regarding the RAF Volunteers Reserve Training and Senior Non Commissioned Officer Air Traffic Controller insignia

Ref: RAF 2017/02885 PDF, 7.06MB

Number of sexual abuse complaints made against officers and instructors in Somerset Army Cadet Force from 2010 to July 2017

Ref: Army 2017/06588 PDF, 145KB

Information on the Independent Medical Expert Group Report and recommendations on medical and scientific aspects of the Armed Forces Compensation scheme

Ref: HOCS 2017/06155 PDF, 101KB

Request information on number of personnel in named apprenticeships and graduate schemes for the tri-services from 2010 to 2017

Ref: HOCS 2017/02892 PDF, 1.45MB

Request information and a copy of the Army Pension Warrant

Ref: HOCS 2017/07169 PDF, 247KB

Request the full service history for EU57KTX Ford Mondeo

Ref: MDP 2017/06821 PDF, 109KB

Request information on assaults on MOD Police officers from January 2012 to July 2017

Ref: MDP 2017/06210 PDF, 33.6KB

Request number of MOD Police officers and terms of employment at MOD Police HQ, Wethersfield, Essex from January 2017 to July 2017

Ref: MDP 2017/06230 PDF, 33.8KB

Request number of missing fire arms and weaponry from MOD from 2015 to 2017

Ref: HOCS 2017/06787 PDF, 78KB

Information on the administration fee for requesting records of deceased service personnel

Ref: HOCS 2017/05638 PDF, 60.9KB

Information about the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme legislation regarding mental health

Ref: HOCS 2017/06058 PDF, 99.3KB

