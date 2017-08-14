FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 07 August 2017
- From:
- Ministry of Defence
- Part of:
- FOI responses released by the Ministry of Defence: 2017
- Published:
- 14 August 2017
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 07 August 2017
Documents
Request information regarding the Trial Bellowing Denims conducted by the Air Warfare Centre May 2010
Ref: RAF 2017/06449 PDF, 83KB
Request pass rate statistics on Phase 2 Regular Officer Training for Joint Air Intelligence Course from April 2014 to March 2015
Ref: RAF 2017/04558 PDF, 33.7KB
Information regarding the north, south and centre posts of Safety Assurance Advisor in HQ Air Cadet Organisation
Ref: RAF 2017/04048 PDF, 156KB
Number of qualified aircraft technicians recruited from 2007 to 2017
Ref: RAF 2017/05256 PDF, 264KB
Request number of named personnel within RAF Coningsby as of 1 April 2014
Ref: RAF 2017/05710 PDF, 154KB
Request statistics regarding applicants for commission in the Intelligence Branch from 2012 to 2017
Ref: RAF 2017/04072 PDF, 68.9KB
List of all Honorary Colonels in the British Army
Ref: Army 2017/06098 PDF, 3.86MB
Request information on Honorary Colonels in Army Reserve Regiments
Ref: Army 2017/06085 PDF, 724KB
Request information on the Tactical Hearing Protection System Program
Ref: DE&S 2017/06225 PDF, 196KB
Safety related incidents at Faslane from January 2012 to March 2016
Ref: Navy 2017/06109 PDF, 101KB
Information on Automated Small Calibre Gun System in regards to RFA Wave Knight and HMS Ocean
Ref: Navy 2017/06668 PDF, 60.2KB
Information on Royal Marine Reserves operational tours from 2000 to 2017
Ref: Navy 2017/06590 PDF, 130KB
Request campaign media brief for ‘Made in the Royal Navy’ advert
Ref: Navy 2017/05657 PDF, 172KB
No information held on number of pensions paid to seamen under the Greenwich Hospital act 1865
Ref: Navy 2017/06019 PDF, 84.4KB
Information on navy, army and RAF receiving Dynamic Risk Assessment Training
Ref: HOCS 2017/06327 PDF, 31.8KB
Number of reported rapes within the navy, army and RAF from 2011 to 2016
Ref: HOCS 2017/06052 PDF, 254KB
Print out of the MOD Police intranet page
Ref: MDP 2017/05800 PDF, 217KB
Request information on the School Teachers’ Pay and Condition 2015
Ref: HOCS 2017/02532 PDF, 416KB
Request information on the qualifying date for the Long Service and Good Conduct Medal on 29 July 2014
Ref: HOCS 2017/02694 PDF, 209KB
Request information on recruitment of the commonwealth citizens
Ref: HOCS 2017/07020 PDF, 288KB
Number of sexual abuse complaints made against officers and instructors in Somerset Army Cadet Force from 2010 to July 2017
Ref: Army 2017/06588 PDF, 145KB
Request information on number of personnel in named apprenticeships and graduate schemes for the tri-services from 2010 to 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/02892 PDF, 1.45MB
Request information and a copy of the Army Pension Warrant
Ref: HOCS 2017/07169 PDF, 247KB
Request the full service history for EU57KTX Ford Mondeo
Ref: MDP 2017/06821 PDF, 109KB
Request information on assaults on MOD Police officers from January 2012 to July 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/06210 PDF, 33.6KB
Request number of missing fire arms and weaponry from MOD from 2015 to 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/06787 PDF, 78KB
Information on the administration fee for requesting records of deceased service personnel
Ref: HOCS 2017/05638 PDF, 60.9KB
Information about the Armed Forces Compensation Scheme legislation regarding mental health
Ref: HOCS 2017/06058 PDF, 99.3KB
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 07 August 2017
Document information
Published: 14 August 2017