FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 27 March 2016

Ministry of Defence
FOI responses released by the Ministry of Defence: 2017
27 March 2017

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 27 March 2016.

Documents

Number of Royal Navy helicopters ditched in 1975

Ref: Navy FOI 2017-01415 PDF, 928KB

Number of people prosecuted for drink driving offences by the Ministry of Defence police (MDP) from 2013 to 2017

Ref: MDP FOI 2017/01880 RFI: 42/17 PDF, 47.6KB, 2 pages

Report on the possible sale of Ministry of Defence (MOD) estate in Leicester for housing development

Ref: DIO FOI 2016/11508 PDF, 78KB

Information data on the entire fleet of the Royal Air Force (RAF) aircrafts

Ref: RAF 2017/1418 PDF, 1.25MB

Statistics on Royal Navy Engineer officers and ratings from 2011 to 2016

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00414 PDF, 772KB

Statistics on the number of Royal Navy and Royal Marines officers and ratings completed their length of service

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00414 PDF, 411KB

Statistics on new entrant QARNNS officers

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00415 PDF, 470KB

Statistics on the strength of UK armed forces personnel

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017 01261 PDF, 468KB

Report on the number of armed forces personnel prescribed viagra

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2016/11408 PDF, 323KB

Number of female service personnel taken maternity leave since 2014

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00033 PDF, 508KB

