Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 27 March 2016.
Number of Royal Navy helicopters ditched in 1975
Ref: Navy FOI 2017-01415 PDF, 928KB
Number of people prosecuted for drink driving offences by the Ministry of Defence police (MDP) from 2013 to 2017
Ref: MDP FOI 2017/01880 RFI: 42/17 PDF, 47.6KB, 2 pages
Report on the possible sale of Ministry of Defence (MOD) estate in Leicester for housing development
Ref: DIO FOI 2016/11508 PDF, 78KB
Information data on the entire fleet of the Royal Air Force (RAF) aircrafts
Ref: RAF 2017/1418 PDF, 1.25MB
Statistics on Royal Navy Engineer officers and ratings from 2011 to 2016
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00414 PDF, 772KB
Statistics on the number of Royal Navy and Royal Marines officers and ratings completed their length of service
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00414 PDF, 411KB
Statistics on new entrant QARNNS officers
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00415 PDF, 470KB
Statistics on the strength of UK armed forces personnel
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017 01261 PDF, 468KB
Report on the number of armed forces personnel prescribed viagra
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2016/11408 PDF, 323KB
Number of female service personnel taken maternity leave since 2014
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00033 PDF, 508KB
