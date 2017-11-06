FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 6 November 2017
Documents
Request named documents for Lieutenant Commander to Commander Promotion Selection process
Ref: Navy 2017/08276 PDF, 458KB, 6 pages
Request statistical information regarding weapon engineers submariners
Ref: Navy 2017/08718 PDF, 128KB, 2 pages
Information regarding MOD Police informants from financial year 2012 to 2016
Ref: MDP 2017/07922 PDF, 230KB, 3 pages
Information relating to job evaluations for named positions within the navy
Ref: Navy 2017/09263 PDF, 199KB, 3 pages
Request list of named documents for ex-military vehicle
Ref: DE&S 2017/09171 PDF, 6.4MB, 435 pages
Request information on 42 Commando Royal Marines
Ref: Navy 2017/09017 PDF, 84.3KB, 2 pages
Information on 21, 40, 42 and 45 Commandos Royal Marines
Ref: Navy 2017/09057 PDF, 90.5KB, 2 pages
Information on Band Ds staff reports for financial year 2016 to 2017
Ref: DBS 2017/07779 PDF, 66.4KB, 2 pages
Information on Medically Deployability Standard from April 2010 to April 2017 and number of personnel medically downgraded as at various dates from 2016 to 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/07713 PDF, 522KB, 3 pages
Request information held in the Joint Personnel Administration system
Ref: Army 2017/09046 (please see FOI 07945 published Week Commencing 16 October 2017) PDF, 997KB, 2 pages
Request information on doctors taking leave at Army Development and Selection Centre between June and August 2017
Ref: Army 2017/07899 PDF, 808KB, 2 pages
Request information regarding the National Audit Office report ‘The use of information to manage the logistics supply chain’ published in 31 March 2011
Ref: DE&S 2017/09477 PDF, 122KB, 3 pages
Request information on subject access requests from 2014 to 2016
Ref: Dstl 2017/10159 PDF, 757KB, 2 pages
Information relating to Regular Officer Commissioning Course and Professionally Qualified Officers Course between 2008 and 2017
Ref: Army 2017/09220 PDF, 354KB, 2 pages
Request information on diffuse mesothelioma lump payments
Ref: DBS 2017/09204 PDF, 127KB, 2 pages
Information on bomb disposals in Greater London from 2004 to 2016
Ref: Army 2017/09227 and 2017/09324 PDF, 320KB, 2 pages
Information relating to Civil Interrogation Camps
Ref: Army 2017/09536 PDF, 400KB, 2 pages
Career projection for male Corporal in Flight Operations Assistant trade with 5 and 7 years length of service
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/07717 PDF, 434KB, 3 pages
Career projection for male New Entrant into Flight Operations Assistant trade
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/07718 PDF, 393KB, 3 pages
List of private defence companies whose employees have passes for MOD main building as of 16 October 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/09031 PDF, 122KB, 2 pages
Request arrangements and agreements between MOD Police and North Yorkshire Police at Menwith Hill December 2016
Ref: MDP 2017/09115 PDF, 801KB, 3 pages
Information on Police Community Support Officer taking sick days between 2016 and 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/07929 PDF, 194KB, 2 pages
List of locations which named equipment was operated by RAF Spadeadam from October 2016 to September 2017
Ref: RAF 2017/10039 PDF, 86.5KB, 4 pages
Request information on apprenticeships within the MOD Police
Ref: MDP 2017/08911 PDF, 151KB, 3 pages
Number of animals exposed to sarin gas in 2015 and 2016
Ref: Dstl 2017/09783 PDF, 363KB, 1 page
Request information on subject access requests from 2014 to 2016
Ref: MDP 2017/09084 PDF, 153KB, 3 pages
Number of Marmoset Monkey’s killed since 1 January 2017
Ref: Dstl 2017/09524 PDF, 460KB, 2 pages
Number of outstanding arrest warrants from June 2014 to June 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/09187 PDF, 195KB, 2 pages
Information on child crimes investigated by MOD Police from 2012 to October 2017
Ref: MDP 2017/09259 PDF, 271KB, 2 pages
Information on systems and software used for 999 and 101 calls within MOD Police
Ref: MDP 2017/09269 PDF, 155KB, 3 pages
Information on training of pilots and work of named individuals within the Royal Navy
Ref: Navy 2017/09325 PDF, 109KB, 2 pages
Information regarding Lulworth Range 1978 Bylaws
Ref: DIO 2017/09248 PDF, 1.13MB, 2 pages
Information on Trade Union consultation on MOD staff scoping exercises
Ref: DIO 2017/09222 PDF, 1010KB, 2 pages
No information held on recovery of monies relating to sale of Martello Towers
Ref: DIO 2017/09135 PDF, 992KB, 2 pages
List of Defence Equipment and Support procurement of named food products for service personnel in UK units
Ref: DIO 2017/09127 PDF, 1.58MB, 3 pages
Information regarding asbestos register for HMS Collingwood
Ref: DIO 2017/09033 PDF, 1.03MB, 2 pages
Information on Martin-Baker Aircraft CO Ltd using Chalgrove Airfield
Ref: DIO 2017/08915 PDF, 1.06MB, 2 pages
Information regarding RAF Benson and Chalgrove Airfield
Ref: DIO 2017/08914 PDF, 948KB, 2 pages
Information regarding metal from Donnington
Ref: DE&S 2017/10332 PDF, 72.9KB, 2 pages
Number of females in the Royal Armoured Corps as of October 2017
Ref: Army 2017/10388 PDF, 351KB, 2 pages
Request information on Bloody Friday 1972 incident reports
Ref: HOCS 2017/07605 PDF, 11.5MB, 52 pages
List of crew on normal VIP flights on VIP Voyager aircraft
Ref: RAF 2017/07684 PDF, 198KB, 2 pages
Correction for 'List of crew on normal VIP flights on VIP Voyager aircraft' (please see FOI 07684)
Ref: Please see FOI 07684. PDF, 40.6KB, 2 pages
Compensation claims over sonic boom by Typhoon aircraft on 4 October 2017 over Suffolk and South Norfolk
Ref: HOCS 2017/09911 PDF, 140KB, 2 pages
Information on compensation payments and complaints due to low-flying aircraft from January to 23 October 2017
Ref: HOCS 2017/09961 PDF, 278KB, 4 pages
Career projections for named trades within the RAF
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/07883 PDF, 818KB, 4 pages
Career projection for a female New Entrant in the Intelligence Branch
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/08015 PDF, 385KB, 3 pages
A copy of the Atomic Weapons Establishment Annual Review of Safety October 2015
Ref: DE&S 2016/03096 PDF, 4.67MB, 31 pages
A copy of the aircraft accident report for Tornado F3 ZE962
Ref: RAF 2017/09430 PDF, 523KB, 10 pages
Number of injuries caused by riding without a saddle in the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment from 2012 to 2016
Ref: Army 2017/09691 PDF, 347KB, 2 pages
Number of police information notices issued from 2007 to 17 October 2017 by MOD Police
Ref: MDP 2017/10054 PDF, 149KB, 2 pages
A copy of the Atomic Weapons Establishment’s ‘Post Mortem Procedures for Alexander Litvinenko’
Ref: DE&S 2017/08296 PDF, 197KB, 5 pages
Request information regarding RAF A330 VIP Voyager
Ref: RAF 2017/07928 PDF, 106KB, 4 pages
Correction to request information regarding RAF A330 VIP Voyager (please see FOI 07928)
Ref: RAF 2017/08146 (please see FOI 07928) PDF, 79.1KB, 3 pages
Request information regarding the Royal Navy website
Ref: Navy 2017-07909 PDF, 1.73MB, 53 pages
Copies of pictures in HMS Argyll Learning Account on page 2
Ref: Navy 2017/09534 PDF, 8.81MB, 8 pages
Information on costs and visitors to MOD websites from financial year 2015 to 2016
Ref: HOCS 2017/08921 PDF, 765KB, 2 pages
Information regarding the sale of Chetwynd Barracks, Nottingham in 2021
Ref: DIO 2017/09093 PDF, 889KB, 2 pages
Request information on Lyme disease on MOD personnel from 2000 to August 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/07747 PDF, 628KB, 3 pages
Information on the lettering used on Truck (Fire Fighting) Airfield Crash Rescue 2 Tonne in RAF in 1980’s
Ref: RAF 2017/09089 PDF, 54.2KB, 2 pages
Information on Naval Party 5555 on Christmas Island
Ref: Navy 2017/09032 PDF, 123KB, 2 pages
Information regarding bonuses paid for financial year 2016 to 2017
Ref: DBS 2017/08697 PDF, 80.7KB, 3 pages
Statistics on levels of education within the Armed Forces as of September 2017
Ref: DBS 2017/09020 PDF, 91.6KB, 5 pages
Request details on MOD land sales from 2013 to October 2017
Ref: DIO 2017/08916 PDF, 6.19MB, 14 pages
Total hectares of land owned by Carver Barracks
Ref: DIO 2017/09036 PDF, 863KB, 2 pages
Request listed information regarding Late Entry (LE) Commissions in the Infantry
Ref: Army 2017/07325 PDF, 265KB, 5 pages
Information regarding Victoria Cross metal from Donnington
Ref: DE&S 2017/09203 PDF, 69.3KB, 2 pages
Information on BAM Construction Ltd regarding subcontractors
Ref: UKHO 2017/09907 PDF, 74.7KB, 1 page
Request information regarding the army building fords
Ref: Army 2017/10156 PDF, 1.56MB, 4 pages
Request copy of the Royal Navy Nuclear Reactor Prototype Review made on 25 March 2015
Ref: DE&S 2015/03573 PDF, 3.01MB, 92 pages
Request copy of the Royal Navy Nuclear Reactor Prototype Review made on 25 March 2015 and information on the release of Nuclear Propulsion Capability Review
Ref: DE&S 2016/03111 PDF, 3.02MB, 92 pages
Total cost of RAF Red Arrow’s Middle East tour in 2017 and information on future tours
Ref: RAF 2017/08198 PDF, 72.5KB, 2 pages
Copy of Full Time Reserve Service (Limited Commitment) and (Home Commitment) Terms and Conditions of Service
Ref: RAF 2017/10322 PDF, 500KB, 11 pages
Number of persons under age 18 enlisted, number under age 18 deployed abroad and number between ages 12 and 18 in Army Cadet Force
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/07584 PDF, 341KB, 2 pages
Number of personnel with read codes for alcohol abuse 2015 to 14 August 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/07868 PDF, 626KB, 4 pages
Information and complaints regarding Combat Body Armour in Northern Ireland Security Guard Service
Ref: Army 2017/005713 PDF, 809KB, 3 pages
Information relating to Mortar attack on Newtownhamilton security base 19 March 1979
Ref: Army 2017/05605 PDF, 1.78MB, 9 pages
Information relating to the traffic accident killing Lieutenant Corporal Jason Wayne Goodman
Ref: Army 2017/09128 PDF, 3.28MB, 18 pages
- First published.