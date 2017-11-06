FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 6 November 2017

Ministry of Defence
FOI responses released by the Ministry of Defence: 2017
6 November 2017
9 November 2017

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 6 November 2017

Documents

Request named documents for Lieutenant Commander to Commander Promotion Selection process

Ref: Navy 2017/08276 PDF, 458KB, 6 pages

Request statistical information regarding weapon engineers submariners

Ref: Navy 2017/08718 PDF, 128KB, 2 pages

Information regarding MOD Police informants from financial year 2012 to 2016

Ref: MDP 2017/07922 PDF, 230KB, 3 pages

Information relating to job evaluations for named positions within the navy

Ref: Navy 2017/09263 PDF, 199KB, 3 pages

Request list of named documents for ex-military vehicle

Ref: DE&S 2017/09171 PDF, 6.4MB, 435 pages

Request information on 42 Commando Royal Marines

Ref: Navy 2017/09017 PDF, 84.3KB, 2 pages

Information on 21, 40, 42 and 45 Commandos Royal Marines

Ref: Navy 2017/09057 PDF, 90.5KB, 2 pages

Information on Band Ds staff reports for financial year 2016 to 2017

Ref: DBS 2017/07779 PDF, 66.4KB, 2 pages

Information on Medically Deployability Standard from April 2010 to April 2017 and number of personnel medically downgraded as at various dates from 2016 to 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/07713 PDF, 522KB, 3 pages

Request information held in the Joint Personnel Administration system

Ref: Army 2017/09046 (please see FOI 07945 published Week Commencing 16 October 2017) PDF, 997KB, 2 pages

Request information on doctors taking leave at Army Development and Selection Centre between June and August 2017

Ref: Army 2017/07899 PDF, 808KB, 2 pages

Request information regarding the National Audit Office report ‘The use of information to manage the logistics supply chain’ published in 31 March 2011

Ref: DE&S 2017/09477 PDF, 122KB, 3 pages

Request information on subject access requests from 2014 to 2016

Ref: Dstl 2017/10159 PDF, 757KB, 2 pages

Information relating to Regular Officer Commissioning Course and Professionally Qualified Officers Course between 2008 and 2017

Ref: Army 2017/09220 PDF, 354KB, 2 pages

Request information on diffuse mesothelioma lump payments

Ref: DBS 2017/09204 PDF, 127KB, 2 pages

Information on bomb disposals in Greater London from 2004 to 2016

Ref: Army 2017/09227 and 2017/09324 PDF, 320KB, 2 pages

Information relating to Civil Interrogation Camps

Ref: Army 2017/09536 PDF, 400KB, 2 pages

Career projection for male Corporal in Flight Operations Assistant trade with 5 and 7 years length of service

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/07717 PDF, 434KB, 3 pages

Career projection for male New Entrant into Flight Operations Assistant trade

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/07718 PDF, 393KB, 3 pages

List of private defence companies whose employees have passes for MOD main building as of 16 October 2017

Ref: HOCS 2017/09031 PDF, 122KB, 2 pages

Request arrangements and agreements between MOD Police and North Yorkshire Police at Menwith Hill December 2016

Ref: MDP 2017/09115 PDF, 801KB, 3 pages

Information on Police Community Support Officer taking sick days between 2016 and 2017

Ref: MDP 2017/07929 PDF, 194KB, 2 pages

List of locations which named equipment was operated by RAF Spadeadam from October 2016 to September 2017

Ref: RAF 2017/10039 PDF, 86.5KB, 4 pages

Request information on apprenticeships within the MOD Police

Ref: MDP 2017/08911 PDF, 151KB, 3 pages

Number of animals exposed to sarin gas in 2015 and 2016

Ref: Dstl 2017/09783 PDF, 363KB, 1 page

Request information on subject access requests from 2014 to 2016

Ref: MDP 2017/09084 PDF, 153KB, 3 pages

Number of Marmoset Monkey’s killed since 1 January 2017

Ref: Dstl 2017/09524 PDF, 460KB, 2 pages

Number of outstanding arrest warrants from June 2014 to June 2017

Ref: MDP 2017/09187 PDF, 195KB, 2 pages

Information on child crimes investigated by MOD Police from 2012 to October 2017

Ref: MDP 2017/09259 PDF, 271KB, 2 pages

Information on systems and software used for 999 and 101 calls within MOD Police

Ref: MDP 2017/09269 PDF, 155KB, 3 pages

Information on training of pilots and work of named individuals within the Royal Navy

Ref: Navy 2017/09325 PDF, 109KB, 2 pages

Information regarding Lulworth Range 1978 Bylaws

Ref: DIO 2017/09248 PDF, 1.13MB, 2 pages

Information on Trade Union consultation on MOD staff scoping exercises

Ref: DIO 2017/09222 PDF, 1010KB, 2 pages

No information held on recovery of monies relating to sale of Martello Towers

Ref: DIO 2017/09135 PDF, 992KB, 2 pages

List of Defence Equipment and Support procurement of named food products for service personnel in UK units

Ref: DIO 2017/09127 PDF, 1.58MB, 3 pages

Information regarding asbestos register for HMS Collingwood

Ref: DIO 2017/09033 PDF, 1.03MB, 2 pages

Information on Martin-Baker Aircraft CO Ltd using Chalgrove Airfield

Ref: DIO 2017/08915 PDF, 1.06MB, 2 pages

Information regarding RAF Benson and Chalgrove Airfield

Ref: DIO 2017/08914 PDF, 948KB, 2 pages

Information regarding metal from Donnington

Ref: DE&S 2017/10332 PDF, 72.9KB, 2 pages

Number of females in the Royal Armoured Corps as of October 2017

Ref: Army 2017/10388 PDF, 351KB, 2 pages

Request information on Bloody Friday 1972 incident reports

Ref: HOCS 2017/07605 PDF, 11.5MB, 52 pages

List of crew on normal VIP flights on VIP Voyager aircraft

Ref: RAF 2017/07684 PDF, 198KB, 2 pages

Correction for 'List of crew on normal VIP flights on VIP Voyager aircraft' (please see FOI 07684)

Ref: Please see FOI 07684. PDF, 40.6KB, 2 pages

Compensation claims over sonic boom by Typhoon aircraft on 4 October 2017 over Suffolk and South Norfolk

Ref: HOCS 2017/09911 PDF, 140KB, 2 pages

Information on compensation payments and complaints due to low-flying aircraft from January to 23 October 2017

Ref: HOCS 2017/09961 PDF, 278KB, 4 pages

Career projections for named trades within the RAF

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/07883 PDF, 818KB, 4 pages

Career projection for a female New Entrant in the Intelligence Branch

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/08015 PDF, 385KB, 3 pages

A copy of the Atomic Weapons Establishment Annual Review of Safety October 2015

Ref: DE&S 2016/03096 PDF, 4.67MB, 31 pages

A copy of the aircraft accident report for Tornado F3 ZE962

Ref: RAF 2017/09430 PDF, 523KB, 10 pages

Number of injuries caused by riding without a saddle in the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment from 2012 to 2016

Ref: Army 2017/09691 PDF, 347KB, 2 pages

Number of police information notices issued from 2007 to 17 October 2017 by MOD Police

Ref: MDP 2017/10054 PDF, 149KB, 2 pages

A copy of the Atomic Weapons Establishment’s ‘Post Mortem Procedures for Alexander Litvinenko’

Ref: DE&S 2017/08296 PDF, 197KB, 5 pages

Request information regarding RAF A330 VIP Voyager

Ref: RAF 2017/07928 PDF, 106KB, 4 pages

Correction to request information regarding RAF A330 VIP Voyager (please see FOI 07928)

Ref: RAF 2017/08146 (please see FOI 07928) PDF, 79.1KB, 3 pages

Request information regarding the Royal Navy website

Ref: Navy 2017-07909 PDF, 1.73MB, 53 pages

Copies of pictures in HMS Argyll Learning Account on page 2

Ref: Navy 2017/09534 PDF, 8.81MB, 8 pages

Information on costs and visitors to MOD websites from financial year 2015 to 2016

Ref: HOCS 2017/08921 PDF, 765KB, 2 pages

Information regarding the sale of Chetwynd Barracks, Nottingham in 2021

Ref: DIO 2017/09093 PDF, 889KB, 2 pages

Request information on Lyme disease on MOD personnel from 2000 to August 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/07747 PDF, 628KB, 3 pages

Information on the lettering used on Truck (Fire Fighting) Airfield Crash Rescue 2 Tonne in RAF in 1980’s

Ref: RAF 2017/09089 PDF, 54.2KB, 2 pages

Information on Naval Party 5555 on Christmas Island

Ref: Navy 2017/09032 PDF, 123KB, 2 pages

Information regarding bonuses paid for financial year 2016 to 2017

Ref: DBS 2017/08697 PDF, 80.7KB, 3 pages

Statistics on levels of education within the Armed Forces as of September 2017

Ref: DBS 2017/09020 PDF, 91.6KB, 5 pages

Request details on MOD land sales from 2013 to October 2017

Ref: DIO 2017/08916 PDF, 6.19MB, 14 pages

Total hectares of land owned by Carver Barracks

Ref: DIO 2017/09036 PDF, 863KB, 2 pages

Request listed information regarding Late Entry (LE) Commissions in the Infantry

Ref: Army 2017/07325 PDF, 265KB, 5 pages

Information regarding Victoria Cross metal from Donnington

Ref: DE&S 2017/09203 PDF, 69.3KB, 2 pages

Information on BAM Construction Ltd regarding subcontractors

Ref: UKHO 2017/09907 PDF, 74.7KB, 1 page

Request information regarding the army building fords

Ref: Army 2017/10156 PDF, 1.56MB, 4 pages

Request copy of the Royal Navy Nuclear Reactor Prototype Review made on 25 March 2015

Ref: DE&S 2015/03573 PDF, 3.01MB, 92 pages

Request copy of the Royal Navy Nuclear Reactor Prototype Review made on 25 March 2015 and information on the release of Nuclear Propulsion Capability Review

Ref: DE&S 2016/03111 PDF, 3.02MB, 92 pages

Total cost of RAF Red Arrow’s Middle East tour in 2017 and information on future tours

Ref: RAF 2017/08198 PDF, 72.5KB, 2 pages

Copy of Full Time Reserve Service (Limited Commitment) and (Home Commitment) Terms and Conditions of Service

Ref: RAF 2017/10322 PDF, 500KB, 11 pages

Number of persons under age 18 enlisted, number under age 18 deployed abroad and number between ages 12 and 18 in Army Cadet Force

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/07584 PDF, 341KB, 2 pages

Number of personnel with read codes for alcohol abuse 2015 to 14 August 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics 2017/07868 PDF, 626KB, 4 pages

Information and complaints regarding Combat Body Armour in Northern Ireland Security Guard Service

Ref: Army 2017/005713 PDF, 809KB, 3 pages

Information relating to Mortar attack on Newtownhamilton security base 19 March 1979

Ref: Army 2017/05605 PDF, 1.78MB, 9 pages

Information relating to the traffic accident killing Lieutenant Corporal Jason Wayne Goodman

Ref: Army 2017/09128 PDF, 3.28MB, 18 pages

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 6 November 2017

  2. First published.

