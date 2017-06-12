  1. Home

FOI release

FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 12 June 2017

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published:
12 June 2017
Last updated:
14 June 2017, see all updates

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 12 June 2017.

Documents

Crimes referring to Amazon in 2014

Ref: MDP FOI2016/02380 PDF, 37.3KB

MOD Police policy and guidance for rest days and overtime

Ref: MDP FOI2017/02299 PDF, 69.4KB

Details of registration and deregistration of the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft registered in 2016 as ZK610 and ZK616

Ref: HOCS FOI2017/01368 PDF, 849KB

Request copy of all Defence Air Safety Occurrence reports containing 'wind turbine', 'wind farm' or 'windmill' from 2014 to 2016

Ref: HOCS FOI2017/02002 PDF, 1.07MB

Request copy of service report part 2.5 into the loss of Puma HC Mk2 (XW229) in Kabul, Afghanistan 11 October 2015

Ref: HOCS FOI2017/02096 PDF, 901KB

Request copy of Military Aviation Authority air safety annual report from September 2014 to March 2015

Ref: HOCS FOI2017/02214 PDF, 718KB

A copy of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation land quality assessment: phase 1 desk study: Charlgrove Airfield, Charlgrove, final

Ref: DIO FOI2016/07873 PDF, 9.9MB

How proceeds from alternative venues hiring are used by MOD

Ref: DIO FOI2016/08898 PDF, 540KB

Royal Marine ratings short career commission applications

Ref: Navy FOI2017/02531 PDF, 77.4KB

Royal Navy engineering course data from 2010 to 2017

Ref: Navy FOI2017/02909 PDF, 110KB

Information on children under 18 'sexting'

Ref: MDP FOI2017/02571 PDF, 35.3KB

Information on racism complaints within the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) from 2014 to 2016

Ref: MDP FOI2017/02396 PDF, 35KB

Number of officers within MOD Police (MDP), number of mobile devices owned and information on cyber security

Ref: MDP FOI2017/01873 PDF, 37.9KB

Information about residents and electricity bills issued to the family quarters at Wethersfield

Ref: MDP FOI2016/02501 PDF, 39.8KB

Request for documents relating to risk assessments and system and instructions to Kinloss Barracks

Ref: DIO FOI2017/02597 PDF, 1.63MB

Information on spending by the Defence Clothing team in financial year 2015/2016

Ref: DE&S FOI2017/02777 PDF, 80.7KB

Information on child sex offenders investigated by MOD Police (MDP) from 2014 to March 2017

Ref: MDP FOI2017/03003 PDF, 39.5KB

Fruitless payments paid by MOD Police (MDP) from 2014 to 2017

Ref: MDP FOI2017/02547 PDF, 37.9KB

Information on sexual assaults in schools between April 2013 and March 2017

Ref: MDP FOI2017/03151 PDF, 35.7KB

Career progression for a new entrant level Royal Marine in general duties trade

Ref: Navy FOI2017/02258 PDF, 122KB

Request for Alvis Shielder operating manual: Army Equipment Support Publication (AESP) carrier, full tracked, vehicle launched scatterable mine system (VLSMS)

Ref: DE&S FOI2017/00418 PDF, 10.9MB

Information on the Army 2020 refine exercise

Ref: ARMY FOI2017/02130 PDF, 277KB

Information on racism complaints within the MOD Police (MDP) for financial years 2013 to 2015

Ref: MDP FOI2017/03280 PDF, 35.2KB

Information on the RFA Fort Austin repair period

Ref: Navy FOI2017/02984 PDF, 67KB

MOD vehicle fleet hire company Babcock International Group PLC

Ref: DE&S FOI2017-03925 PDF, 309KB

Information on crimes reported to MOD Police (MDP) from 2014 to 2017

Ref: MDP FOI2017/02983 PDF, 48.6KB

Number of people using mobile phones whilst driving from 1 to 7 March 2017

Ref: MDP FOI2017/03136 PDF, 34.5KB

Information on Operation Attainment and the arming of named helicopters

Ref: Army FOI2017/03785 PDF, 194KB

Royal Fleet Auxiliary pay scale from 2016 to 30 June 2017

Ref: Navy FOI 2017/04038 PDF, 148KB

Information and statistics for vehicle systems Trimble and Telematics

Ref: DE&S FOI2017/02142 PDF, 83.6KB

Number of retirements and resignations in financial years 2010 to 2017

Ref: MDP FOI2017/03192 PDF, 67.3KB

Number of missing children under 16 in MOD Police (MDP) area between 2014 and April 2017

Ref: MDP FOI2017/03247 PDF, 43.4KB

Career projection for female new entrant in RAF Logistics Caterer trade

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00986 PDF, 380KB

Number of ex-military personnel awarded for mental health related issues from financial years 2006 to 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00254 PDF, 620KB

Strength of Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Royal Scots in 2006 and January 2017

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/01367 PDF, 452KB

Number of military veterans on Isle of Wight in receipt of armed forces pension or compensation as of 31 March 2016

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00569 PDF, 431KB

Career projection for a female new entrant into the RAF Police trade

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00984 PDF, 400KB

Career projections for specified trades and levels in the RAF

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/01517 PDF, 914KB

Outflow number of all armed forces services from 2011 to 2015

Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00590 PDF, 507KB

Request for operating manual Army Equipment support Publication (AESP) Land Rover 90/110/127 all variants (excluding APV and SAS Land Rovers)

Ref: DE&S FOI2017/04336 PDF, 5.59MB

Usage for satellites Wigg Knowe and Monkside in 2015 and 2016

Ref: RAF FOI2017/3419 PDF, 55.8KB

Fee paid to expert witness in Nuclear Veteran Pension Appeal proceeding

Ref: HOCS FOI2017/01754 PDF, 107KB

Number of missing weaponry and munitions in army, navy and RAF bases from 2011 to 2016

Ref: HOCS FOI2017/04282 PDF, 49.6KB

Number of Army Air Corps personnel killed in Northern Ireland during Operation Banner between 14 August 1969 and 31 July 2007

Ref: ARMY FOI2017/03956 PDF, 70.9KB

Information on late entry commissions into the Adjutant General Corps

Ref: ARMY FOI2017/02568 PDF, 37.6KB

Number of applicants for Royal Logistics Corps system analysts from 2014 to 2016

Ref: ARMY FOI2017/02254 PDF, 44.3KB

Number of World War 2 unexploded bombs and mines managed by bomb disposal from 2010 to 2017

Ref: Army FOI2017/05497 PDF, 557KB

Details

Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 12 June 2017.

Document information

Published: 12 June 2017

Updated: 14 June 2017

+ full page history

  1. Added new FOI responses: Number of unexploded World War 2 bombs and mines managed by bomb disposal from 2010 to 2017.
  2. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence