FOI release
FOI responses published by MOD: week commencing 12 June 2017
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 12 June 2017.
Documents
Crimes referring to Amazon in 2014
Ref: MDP FOI2016/02380 PDF, 37.3KB
MOD Police policy and guidance for rest days and overtime
Ref: MDP FOI2017/02299 PDF, 69.4KB
Details of registration and deregistration of the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft registered in 2016 as ZK610 and ZK616
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/01368 PDF, 849KB
Request copy of all Defence Air Safety Occurrence reports containing 'wind turbine', 'wind farm' or 'windmill' from 2014 to 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/02002 PDF, 1.07MB
Request copy of service report part 2.5 into the loss of Puma HC Mk2 (XW229) in Kabul, Afghanistan 11 October 2015
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/02096 PDF, 901KB
Request copy of Military Aviation Authority air safety annual report from September 2014 to March 2015
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/02214 PDF, 718KB
A copy of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation land quality assessment: phase 1 desk study: Charlgrove Airfield, Charlgrove, final
Ref: DIO FOI2016/07873 PDF, 9.9MB
How proceeds from alternative venues hiring are used by MOD
Ref: DIO FOI2016/08898 PDF, 540KB
Royal Marine ratings short career commission applications
Ref: Navy FOI2017/02531 PDF, 77.4KB
Royal Navy engineering course data from 2010 to 2017
Ref: Navy FOI2017/02909 PDF, 110KB
Information on children under 18 'sexting'
Ref: MDP FOI2017/02571 PDF, 35.3KB
Information on racism complaints within the Ministry of Defence Police (MDP) from 2014 to 2016
Ref: MDP FOI2017/02396 PDF, 35KB
Number of officers within MOD Police (MDP), number of mobile devices owned and information on cyber security
Ref: MDP FOI2017/01873 PDF, 37.9KB
Information about residents and electricity bills issued to the family quarters at Wethersfield
Ref: MDP FOI2016/02501 PDF, 39.8KB
Request for documents relating to risk assessments and system and instructions to Kinloss Barracks
Ref: DIO FOI2017/02597 PDF, 1.63MB
Information on spending by the Defence Clothing team in financial year 2015/2016
Ref: DE&S FOI2017/02777 PDF, 80.7KB
Information on child sex offenders investigated by MOD Police (MDP) from 2014 to March 2017
Ref: MDP FOI2017/03003 PDF, 39.5KB
Fruitless payments paid by MOD Police (MDP) from 2014 to 2017
Ref: MDP FOI2017/02547 PDF, 37.9KB
Information on sexual assaults in schools between April 2013 and March 2017
Ref: MDP FOI2017/03151 PDF, 35.7KB
Career progression for a new entrant level Royal Marine in general duties trade
Ref: Navy FOI2017/02258 PDF, 122KB
Information on the Army 2020 refine exercise
Ref: ARMY FOI2017/02130 PDF, 277KB
Information on racism complaints within the MOD Police (MDP) for financial years 2013 to 2015
Ref: MDP FOI2017/03280 PDF, 35.2KB
Information on the RFA Fort Austin repair period
Ref: Navy FOI2017/02984 PDF, 67KB
MOD vehicle fleet hire company Babcock International Group PLC
Ref: DE&S FOI2017-03925 PDF, 309KB
Information on crimes reported to MOD Police (MDP) from 2014 to 2017
Ref: MDP FOI2017/02983 PDF, 48.6KB
Number of people using mobile phones whilst driving from 1 to 7 March 2017
Ref: MDP FOI2017/03136 PDF, 34.5KB
Information on Operation Attainment and the arming of named helicopters
Ref: Army FOI2017/03785 PDF, 194KB
Royal Fleet Auxiliary pay scale from 2016 to 30 June 2017
Ref: Navy FOI 2017/04038 PDF, 148KB
Information and statistics for vehicle systems Trimble and Telematics
Ref: DE&S FOI2017/02142 PDF, 83.6KB
Number of retirements and resignations in financial years 2010 to 2017
Ref: MDP FOI2017/03192 PDF, 67.3KB
Number of missing children under 16 in MOD Police (MDP) area between 2014 and April 2017
Ref: MDP FOI2017/03247 PDF, 43.4KB
Career projection for female new entrant in RAF Logistics Caterer trade
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00986 PDF, 380KB
Number of ex-military personnel awarded for mental health related issues from financial years 2006 to 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00254 PDF, 620KB
Strength of Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Royal Scots in 2006 and January 2017
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/01367 PDF, 452KB
Number of military veterans on Isle of Wight in receipt of armed forces pension or compensation as of 31 March 2016
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00569 PDF, 431KB
Career projection for a female new entrant into the RAF Police trade
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00984 PDF, 400KB
Career projections for specified trades and levels in the RAF
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/01517 PDF, 914KB
Outflow number of all armed forces services from 2011 to 2015
Ref: Defence Statistics FOI2017/00590 PDF, 507KB
Request for operating manual Army Equipment support Publication (AESP) Land Rover 90/110/127 all variants (excluding APV and SAS Land Rovers)
Ref: DE&S FOI2017/04336 PDF, 5.59MB
Usage for satellites Wigg Knowe and Monkside in 2015 and 2016
Ref: RAF FOI2017/3419 PDF, 55.8KB
Fee paid to expert witness in Nuclear Veteran Pension Appeal proceeding
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/01754 PDF, 107KB
Number of missing weaponry and munitions in army, navy and RAF bases from 2011 to 2016
Ref: HOCS FOI2017/04282 PDF, 49.6KB
Number of Army Air Corps personnel killed in Northern Ireland during Operation Banner between 14 August 1969 and 31 July 2007
Ref: ARMY FOI2017/03956 PDF, 70.9KB
Information on late entry commissions into the Adjutant General Corps
Ref: ARMY FOI2017/02568 PDF, 37.6KB
Number of applicants for Royal Logistics Corps system analysts from 2014 to 2016
Ref: ARMY FOI2017/02254 PDF, 44.3KB
Number of World War 2 unexploded bombs and mines managed by bomb disposal from 2010 to 2017
Ref: Army FOI2017/05497 PDF, 557KB
Details
Ministry of Defence (MOD) Freedom of Information (FOI) responses published during the week commencing 12 June 2017.
Document information
Published: 12 June 2017
Updated: 14 June 2017
- Added new FOI responses: Number of unexploded World War 2 bombs and mines managed by bomb disposal from 2010 to 2017.
- First published.
From: Ministry of Defence