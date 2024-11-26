Findings of the call for evidence on the statutory duty of candour
A report analysing responses to the call for evidence on the statutory duty of candour for health and social care providers in England, launched in April 2024.
In April 2024, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) launched a call for evidence on the statutory duty of candour for health and social care providers in England. The call for evidence consisted of closed and open-ended questions and covered respondents’ understanding of the purpose, criteria and thresholds of the duty, compliance, monitoring and enforcement of the duty, challenges to the application of the duty and suggested improvements.
This report details the findings of the 261 responses that were received from:
- patients
- service users
- families and caregivers
- healthcare professionals
- healthcare providers
- healthcare regulators
- healthcare organisations
The government will consider these findings alongside findings from the ongoing manager regulation consultation as it continues to develop policy on candour in healthcare.