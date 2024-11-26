Leading the NHS: proposals to regulate NHS managers

It is vital that we take further action to strengthen the accountability of NHS managers, with the overarching aim of ensuring patient safety. The government’s manifesto committed to introducing professional standards for, and regulating NHS managers.

The consultation will seek partners’ views on the type of regulation that may be most appropriate for leaders and managers, such as:

which managers should be in scope for a future regulatory system

what kind of body should exercise such a regulatory function

consideration of the types of standards that managers should be required to demonstrate as part of a future system of regulation.

The consultation will also seek views on matters relating to candour, including first on the possibility of delivering a professional duty of candour for NHS managers and leaders. It will also seek views on making managers accountable for responding to concerns about the provision of healthcare patient safety.