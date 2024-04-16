Duty of candour review

This call for evidence forms part of a review by the Department of Health and Social Care to consider the operation (including compliance and enforcement) of the statutory duty of candour (‘the duty’) for health and social care providers in England. The review was announced in the government’s response to the Hillsborough disaster report on 6 December 2023. The terms of reference for the review were published on the same day.

We are committed to a review that can consider a wide range of evidence and views from across the health and care system in relation to the real-life application of the duty of candour. This call for evidence will be particularly relevant to those who are, or have been, engaged in the duty:

patients and service users

families and caregivers

registered providers

health and care professionals

registered managers (known as ‘registered persons’)

health and social care regulators

Together with other evidence and insights, we will use your responses to this call for evidence to help us assess the effectiveness of the duty and shape recommendations for the review.