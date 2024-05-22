Duty of candour review (easy read)

Open call for evidence

Summary

A review looking at how health and social care services should be honest and open with people when things go wrong. We would like to know what you think about the duty of candour.

This call for evidence closes at

Call for evidence description

We are the Department of Health and Social Care. We write all the big rules for health and social care services. We wrote the duty of candour rules. We have heard that some services might not be following the rules as well as they should. We want to check this. We are asking lots of people and organisations about what they think. Your answers will help us to check:

  • if the rules are working properly
  • if we need to make any changes

You might want to tell us what you think because you are:

  • someone who has been affected by the duty of candour
  • health and social care staff, family or a carer of someone who has been affected by the duty of candour
  • a person who is interested in the duty of candour

Follow the ‘Respond online’ link in the ‘Ways to respond’ box below to tell us your ideas.

Or you can print and post this document with your answers to:

Duty of candour review
Patient Safety Team
Department of Health and Social Care
Quarry House 2nd floor
North East Leeds
LS2 7UE

If you have any questions about this consultation or would like it in another format, email dutyofcandourreview@dhsc.gov.uk.

You can read more in the non-easy read version of this consultation.

