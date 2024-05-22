Duty of candour review (easy read)

We are the Department of Health and Social Care. We write all the big rules for health and social care services. We wrote the duty of candour rules. We have heard that some services might not be following the rules as well as they should. We want to check this. We are asking lots of people and organisations about what they think. Your answers will help us to check:

if the rules are working properly

if we need to make any changes

You might want to tell us what you think because you are:

someone who has been affected by the duty of candour

health and social care staff, family or a carer of someone who has been affected by the duty of candour

a person who is interested in the duty of candour

Follow the ‘Respond online’ link in the ‘Ways to respond’ box below to tell us your ideas.

Or you can print and post this document with your answers to:

Duty of candour review

Patient Safety Team

Department of Health and Social Care

Quarry House 2nd floor

North East Leeds

LS2 7UE



If you have any questions about this consultation or would like it in another format, email dutyofcandourreview@dhsc.gov.uk.

You can read more in the non-easy read version of this consultation.