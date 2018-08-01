Guidance

Example letters to NHS visitor and migrant patients

Letters requesting information to determine if patients can receive free NHS treatment and asking for payment in England.

Department of Health and Social Care
1 August 2018
6 March 2026 — See all updates

Applies to England

Example letter: request for patient information

Example letter: request for patient information - final reminder

Example letter: request for information - maternity care

Example letter: request for information - assisted conception services

These letters can be adapted and sent to NHS visitor and migrant patients to:

  • request information to determine whether they can receive free NHS treatment, maternity care or assisted conception services
  • follow up requests for information
  • ask for payment if patients have outstanding debt

