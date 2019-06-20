ESHR risk and impact categorisations 2018 to 2019

Includes:

ESHR risk and impact categorisation of civil (non-aerospace) cases for which support was issued during 2018 to 2019 that fell within the scope of the OECD Common Approaches and or the Equator Principles

Issued cases designated as Category A, having high potential ESHR impacts, where UKEF has contingent liabilities outstanding

Issued cases designated as Category B, having medium potential ESHR impacts, where UKEF has contingent liabilities outstanding

To be read in conjunction with the Head of Environmental and Social Risk’s report in UKEF’s Annual Report and Accounts 2018 to 2019.

