UK Export Finance Annual Report and Accounts 2018 to 2019

This overview of UK Export Finance (UKEF) activities during the year includes details of the guarantees, loans and insurance policies issued, a business commentary and the annual report of the Export Guarantees Advisory Council.

It includes a full set of commercial-style accounts showing information about the performance and out-turn for the year. The accounts are prepared in line with HM Treasury’s Government Financial Reporting Manual (FreM) and are audited by the National Audit Office.

Find out more about our Performance Highlights 2018 to 2019 or read our press release.

Further information:

List of guarantees, insurance policies and loans issued by UK Export Finance 2018 to 2019

UKEF’s Environmental, Social and Human Rights risk and impact categorisations 2018 to 2019

The government’s Main Supply Estimates 2018 to 2019 (which includes details of UKEF’s Estimate)

Find out more about the Export Guarantees Advisory Council