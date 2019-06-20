Corporate report

UK Export Finance Annual Report and Accounts 2018 to 2019

Detailed commentary on UK Export Finance's support for exports, its governance and its financial performance from April 2018 to March 2019.

UK Export Finance

PDF, 8.63MB, 180 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@ukexportfinance.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

This overview of UK Export Finance (UKEF) activities during the year includes details of the guarantees, loans and insurance policies issued, a business commentary and the annual report of the Export Guarantees Advisory Council.

It includes a full set of commercial-style accounts showing information about the performance and out-turn for the year. The accounts are prepared in line with HM Treasury’s Government Financial Reporting Manual (FreM) and are audited by the National Audit Office.

Find out more about our Performance Highlights 2018 to 2019 or read our press release.

List of guarantees, insurance policies and loans issued by UK Export Finance 2018 to 2019

UKEF’s Environmental, Social and Human Rights risk and impact categorisations 2018 to 2019

The government’s Main Supply Estimates 2018 to 2019 (which includes details of UKEF’s Estimate)

Find out more about the Export Guarantees Advisory Council

