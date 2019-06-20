Corporate report
UK Export Finance Performance Highlights 2018 to 2019
UK Export Finance’s activities during the financial year April 2018 to March 2019 and its support for UK exports and exporters.
Our mission is to ensure that no viable UK export fails for lack of finance or insurance, while operating at no net cost to the taxpayer.
Read UKEF’s Annual Report and Accounts 2018 to 2019 for more detail.
Read our press release: UKEF Annual Report and Accounts 2018-19
Published 20 June 2019