ESFA Update: 19 June 2019

Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.

Published 19 June 2019
Education and Skills Funding Agency
England

Items for further education

Action submit your college financial plans by Wednesday 31 July 2019 via IDAMS
Information register of apprenticeship training providers (the register) – Ofsted grade exemptions
Information list of further providers selected to deliver T Levels
Information recording accurate data on the individualised learner record (ILR)
Information qualification achievement rate (QAR) – in-year data release for 2018 to 2019
Information qualification achievement rate (QAR) technical specification documents and in-year guidance for 2018 to 2019
Information minimum standards 2018 to 2019
Information change in payment dates from August 2019

Items for academies

Reminder related party transactions (RPTs)
Information list of further education providers selected to deliver T Levels

Items for local authorities

Information list of further providers selected to deliver T Levels
