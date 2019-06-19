Correspondence
ESFA Update: 19 June 2019
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers.
Documents
Details
Items for further education
|Action
|submit your college financial plans by Wednesday 31 July 2019 via IDAMS
|Information
|register of apprenticeship training providers (the register) – Ofsted grade exemptions
|Information
|list of further providers selected to deliver T Levels
|Information
|recording accurate data on the individualised learner record (ILR)
|Information
|qualification achievement rate (QAR) – in-year data release for 2018 to 2019
|Information
|qualification achievement rate (QAR) technical specification documents and in-year guidance for 2018 to 2019
|Information
|minimum standards 2018 to 2019
|Information
|change in payment dates from August 2019
Items for academies
|Reminder
|related party transactions (RPTs)
|Information
Items for local authorities
|Information
Published 19 June 2019