Educational clearance for service children before moving overseas
Information about educational clearance for overseas postings.
This document has now been withdrawn.
Updated information can be found on the following pages:
Education overseas for service children.
Children’s Education Advisory Service (CEAS)
Published 26 January 2015
Last updated 5 March 2020 + show all updates
The document has now been withdrawn as it's out of date. Added links to pages with updated information.
First published.