Educational clearance for service children before moving overseas

Information about educational clearance for overseas postings.

Published 26 January 2015
Last updated 5 March 2020 — see all updates
Ministry of Defence

This document has now been withdrawn.

Updated information can be found on the following pages:

Education overseas for service children.

Children’s Education Advisory Service (CEAS)

Directorate Children and Young People (DCYP)

  1. The document has now been withdrawn as it's out of date. Added links to pages with updated information.

  2. First published.

