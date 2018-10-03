Education overseas for service children

All parents need to obtain educational clearance for their children, aged 0 to 18 years of age, before proceeding with a move overseas. Prior to a service parents posting overseas, the needs of all service children will be assessed to ensure that the educational needs can be met, this process is part of the MOD ’s Assessment of Supportability ( MASO ).

Ministry of Defence ( MOD ) Schools and Settings

MOD Schools and Settings are part of the Directorate of Children and Young People ( DCYP ). MOD Schools and Settings provide education to the dependent children of service personnel and MOD entitled civilians, entitled contractors and fee payers. MOD Schools and Settings are predominantly overseas, with one school in Scotland. For information and guidance specifically for Queen Victoria School in Scotland, please see Education in the UK.

The diverse locations of our schools and the dedication of our staff ensure pupils engage in a rich and fulfilling curriculum whilst overseas. MOD Schools and Settings overseas mirrors the English education system including Ofsted inspections, assessments and examinations. This enables pupils to transition from our overseas schools and settings to UK based schools and nurseries with the minimum amount of disruption. We work closely with UK schools and local authorities to ensure information is shared to support the varying needs of pupils.

MOD schools and settings by location

Germany

Region Name of School Age Website (if applicable) Sennelager Attenborough Primary School 3 to 9 years www.attenborough.school Ramstein St David’s Primary School 3 to 11 years www.stdavids.sceschools.com

Cyprus

Region Name of School Age Website (if applicable) Akrotiri Akrotiri Early Years Setting 0 to 3 years www.akrotiri.school Ayios Nikolaos Ayios Nikolaos Early Years Setting 0 to 3 years www.ayiosnikolaosprimary.school Dhekelia Dhekelia Early Years Setting 0 to 3 years www.dhekeliaprimary.school Episkopi Episkopi Early Years Setting 0 to 3 years www.episkopi.sceschools.com Akrotiri Akrotiri Primary School 3 to11 years www.akrotiri.school Ayios Nikolaos Ayios Nikolaos Primary School 3 to 11 years www.ayiosnikolaosprimary.school Dhekelia Dhekelia Primary School 3 to 11 years www.dhekeliaprimary.school Episkopi Episkopi Primary School 3 to 11 years www.episkopi.sceschools.com Dhekelia King Richard Secondary School 11 to 19 years www.kingrichardschoolscyprus.com Episkopi St John’s Secondary School 11 to 19 years www.stjohnsschoolcyprus.com

Brunei

Region Name of School Age Website (if applicable) Seria Treetops Early Years Setting 0 to 3 years Seria Hornbill Primary School 3 to 11 years www.hornbillschool.com/newsite2

Italy

Region Name of School Age Website (if applicable) Naples BFS Naples Primary School 3 to 11 years www.bfsnaples.school

Belgium

Region Name of School Age Website (if applicable) SHAPE (Mons) SHAPE Primary School 3 to 11 years www.britishsectionshape.com

Falkland Islands

Region Name of School Age Website (if applicable) Mount Pleasant Mount Pleasant Primary School 2 to 11 years www.mountpleasant.school

Gibraltar

Region Name of School Age Website (if applicable) Europa Point Sunflowers Early Years Setting 0 to 3 years Europa Point St Christopher’s Early Years Foundation Stage 3 to 5 years www.stchristophersgibraltar.com

The Netherlands

Region Name of School Age Website (if applicable) Brunssum AFNORTH Primary School 3 to 11 years www.afnorth-is.com/british-office

Non MOD school locations

Supporting children’s education in isolated detachment ( ISODET ) areas

There are many locations around the world where service personnel and their families may be posted, which are not served by an MOD school. Children’s education in these locations can either be provided by local state schools or by schools from the independent or international school sector.

In countries where the first language is English, children accompanying their parents on assignments are expected to attend local state provided schooling, unless this is deemed inappropriate (either at an individual student level or more broadly incompatible with the UK education system). There are significant benefits associated with a student being immersed in the local education system, however there are occasions where the local education system is deemed inappropriate for the needs of students from the UK.

The decision whether a local state provided school system is appropriate is either made through the completion by the Global Education team in DCYP of an Educational Suitability Review (ESR) or through casework which is submitted to DCYP by parents requesting schooling provided by the international or independent sector.

Parents are to complete their own research into the educational options in ISODET locations and may access previously completed Educational Suitability Reviews.

Parents may also contact the Global Education Team at DCYP via dcyp-ceas-enquiries@mod.gov.uk who can provide additional advice and guidance regarding educational options in ISODET locations.

Once parents have researched the educational provision in the new assignment location, they must complete and submit the Parental Declaration form (found in the travel pack issued by Families Section) to the Children’s Education Advisory Service ( CEAS ). If your child is of school age, the Parental Declaration must be supported by a Pupil Information Profile ( PIP ) from your child’s current school. The information on this form will either result in educational clearance being provided or prompt further investigation and/or further documentary evidence relating to the supportability of a child in the proposed assignment location.

Educational suitability reviews by location

If you would like the latest educational suitability reviews for any of the following locations, please contact the Children’s Education Advisory Service ( CEAS ).

Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia

Brussels, Belgium

Belize City and Belmopan, Belize

Bandar Seri-Begawan, Brunei

Ralston, Cochrane, Medicine Hat and Redcliffe, Alberta, Canada

Ottawa and Kingston, Ontario, Canada

Nicosia, Cyprus

Nanyuki and Nairobi, Kenya

Riyadh, Dharan, Tabuk and Taif, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Istanbul, Turkey

Izmir, Turkey

Enterprise, Montgomery and Huntsville, Alabama, USA

Edwards Airforce Base, California, USA

El Paso (Fort Bliss), Texas, USA

San Diego, California, USA

Destin, Pensacola, Okaloosa, Fort Walton Beach (Eglin Air Force Base), Florida, USA

Clarke County, Las Vegas (Creech Air Force Base), Nevada, USA

Fairfax County, Washington DC, Virginia, USA

Virginia Beach, Virginia, USA

Education clearance

All parents need to obtain educational clearance for their children, aged 0 to 19 years of age, before proceeding with a move overseas. Educational clearance is provided by the receiving MOD school or by CEAS , dependant on the assignment location and the age of your children.

The educational clearance process can take up to 9 weeks if a service child has an additional need as checks will take place to ensure that those needs can be met in the new assignment location. As the process can take a considerable amount of time, early application for educational clearance is strongly recommended.

If you are in receipt of an overseas assignment order you should first contact the Families Section at MOD Abbeywood in order to obtain the family travel pack. The email for the Families Section is desdscom-famsec-gp@mod.gov.uk.

MOD Assessment of Supportability Overseas ( MASO )

The availability of educational, medical and social care facilities to support children with special educational needs or disabilities ( SEND ) is different in overseas commands and varies between commands.

Prior to a service parents posting overseas, the needs of all service children will be assessed to ensure that the educational needs can be met. This process is part of the MOD ’s Assessment of Supportability ( MASO ).

Those service children who have SEND will require further assessment by the assignment location to ensure that the child’s needs can be met. In MOD schools locations, this process will be undertaken by the school and local command. In non MOD school locations, this will be coordinated through the school and local command.

If you are in receipt of an overseas assignment notice, and have a child with a special educational need or disability, you are required to register your child with CEAS . It is recommended that this is done as early as possible for advice to be given in a timely manner.

It can be difficult as a parent to move a child abroad with special educational needs, and MOD schools and CEAS , depending on assignment location, will endeavour to support families in the process. If it is determined that a child’s needs cannot be met overseas, you will be advised not to proceed with the posting.

For those personnel assigned to a location supported by an MOD school, each MOD school has its own SEND school offer, based on the resources available in the geographical location. Please visit the individual school’s website to view each school’s SEND offer.

For those personnel assigned to an area not supported by an MOD school, the provision on offer can differ greatly dependant on the location.

More advice is available from CEAS on the SEND provision in non- MOD schools location.

You proceed with your posting until you have heard the outcome of the MASO process.