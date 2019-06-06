Decision

East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm: Non-Material Change, Planning Act 2008

Decision by the Secretary of State on an application for a variation regarding an offshore windfarm.

Published 6 June 2019
From:
Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

Documents

East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Farm decision (link to National Infrastructure Planning site)

https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/eastern/east-anglia-three-offshore-wind-farm/?ipcsection=overview

Details

Decision by the Secretary of State on an application for a variation regarding an offshore windfarm.

Date of decision

5 June 2019

Company / location

East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm

Type of project / Consent requested

Non Material Consent under the Planning Act 2008

Maximum output

N/A

Published 6 June 2019

Related content