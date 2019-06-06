Decision
East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm: Non-Material Change, Planning Act 2008
Decision by the Secretary of State on an application for a variation regarding an offshore windfarm.
Date of decision
5 June 2019
Company / location
East Anglia THREE offshore wind farm
Type of project / Consent requested
Non Material Consent under the Planning Act 2008
Maximum output
N/A
Published 6 June 2019