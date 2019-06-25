Adventurous Training Safety regulations provide standards, advice and guidance in support of Defence Land Safety Regulator regulations (including good practice where appropriate) that will assist the user to comply with the regulations. These DCoPs are designed to clarify legislative requirements, set defence standards and identify roles and responsibilities. They should be read by personnel, people and organisations conducting adventurous training activity on behalf of the MOD .

DCoPs describe good practice and if followed would be considered sufficient to demonstrate compliance with a regulation. However, alternative approaches may be utilised where this produces outcomes as good as those required by the regulation. Guidance provides additional material in support of regulations and DCoPs. These DCoPs will be regularly reviewed and updated in response to changes in legislation, MOD policy and /or information which identifies the requirement that codes of practice require review.

DSA03 ATSR defence codes of practice and guidance is effective from 19 June 2019.

