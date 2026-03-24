Policy paper

Digital Inclusion Action Plan: One Year On

Progress report on delivering the Digital Inclusion Action Plan.

From:
Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, Department of Health and Social Care, Department for Education, Department for Work and Pensions and Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
Published
24 March 2026

Documents

Digital Inclusion Action Plan: One Year On

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A progress report on delivering the Digital Inclusion Action Plan, which launched in February 2025.

This One Year On progress report outlines the steps government has taken since the publication of the Digital Inclusion Action Plan in February 2025, alongside future priorities to continue to ensure that everyone in the UK can participate in, and benefit from, a digital society. 

The update covers progress across 3 areas:

  • first 5 actions
  • leadership actions
  • industry pledges

Updates to this page

Published 24 March 2026

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