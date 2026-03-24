Digital Inclusion Action Plan: One Year On
Progress report on delivering the Digital Inclusion Action Plan.
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A progress report on delivering the Digital Inclusion Action Plan, which launched in February 2025.
This One Year On progress report outlines the steps government has taken since the publication of the Digital Inclusion Action Plan in February 2025, alongside future priorities to continue to ensure that everyone in the UK can participate in, and benefit from, a digital society.
The update covers progress across 3 areas:
- first 5 actions
- leadership actions
- industry pledges