DHSC: evaluation strategy

This evaluation strategy sets out the DHSC vision for high-quality evaluation of its policies, programmes and projects across the department and its partner organisations. It reflects the department’s strong commitment to developing a robust evidence base for future decision making, continued learning and to achieve its core objectives.

The strategy outlines the importance of evaluation, the vision for evaluation and how the vision will be implemented.

To support the delivery of this vision and continue to foster the positive evaluative culture, 3 areas of activity are included.