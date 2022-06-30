DHSC: evaluation strategy
The evaluation strategy sets out the Department of Health and Social Care's (DHSC) vision for high-quality evaluation of its policies, programmes and projects.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This evaluation strategy sets out the DHSC vision for high-quality evaluation of its policies, programmes and projects across the department and its partner organisations. It reflects the department’s strong commitment to developing a robust evidence base for future decision making, continued learning and to achieve its core objectives.
The strategy outlines the importance of evaluation, the vision for evaluation and how the vision will be implemented.
To support the delivery of this vision and continue to foster the positive evaluative culture, 3 areas of activity are included.
- Extend coverage of evaluation throughout DHSC – through enhanced sharing of best practice and guidance on evaluation and impact assessments and developing additional check points to ensure evaluation is embedded in policymaking and delivery from the start.
- Enhance analytical and evaluative capability – through our wide-ranging learning and development offer and strengthening close working relationships internally, and with our arm’s length bodies and external stakeholders.
- Continue to deliver high quality, independent and transparent evaluations – including those with the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) and our ongoing partnerships with the academic community.