Detection of acquired carbapenemases: commercial assays

Resistance to carbapenem antibiotics is one of the major threats faced in antimicrobial treatment of Gram-negative infections. This report focusses on molecular and immunochromatographic assays that detect specific carbapenemase families; phenotypic assays are outside the scope of this report.

This report provides evidence-based guidance to enable diagnostic laboratories to make an informed choice in their selection of one or more commercially available methods for the detection of carbapenemase-producing Gram-negatives when considering local business needs.