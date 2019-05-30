Guidance
Detection of acquired carbapenemases: commercial assays
Evidence-based guidance for diagnostic laboratories to make an informed decision on choices of commercial assay for carbapenemase detection.
Resistance to carbapenem antibiotics is one of the major threats faced in antimicrobial treatment of Gram-negative infections. This report focusses on molecular and immunochromatographic assays that detect specific carbapenemase families; phenotypic assays are outside the scope of this report.
This report provides evidence-based guidance to enable diagnostic laboratories to make an informed choice in their selection of one or more commercially available methods for the detection of carbapenemase-producing Gram-negatives when considering local business needs.