Designated settings for people discharged to a care home

Guidance on the designated settings scheme for people discharged from hospital to a care home with a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

Discharge into care homes: designated settings

This guidance is for local authorities, clinical commissioning groups, care providers and people who use these services. It builds on the letters that were sent to directors of adult social services on 13 October 2020 and 10 November 2020.

It sets out:

  • advice on setting up designated settings, and information for local authorities and providers
  • information on discharge arrangements, and supporting individuals to ensure that their care needs and preferences are accounted for
  • additional advice on data collection, funding, visiting, and infection prevention and control (IPC) requirements
