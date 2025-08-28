Guidance

Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) data collection

Guidance for councils with adult social services responsibilities (CASSRs) on how to complete the DoLS data return for the 2025 to 2026 reporting period.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
28 August 2025

Applies to England

Documents

Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) data collection: guidance for councils with adult social services responsibilities

HTML

DoLS data return template 2025 to 2026

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 4.82 MB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Validation tool

102 KB

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Data validation tool user guide

PDF, 550 KB, 7 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The DoLS data collection gathers information on all DoLS applications in England on an annual basis.

CASSRs should use the data return template and guidance to submit data on DoLS applications for people in care homes and hospitals.

You can submit data from 1 April 2026 through NHS England’s Strategic Data Collection Service. We recommend using the validation tool before you submit the data.

Contact asc.statistics@dhsc.gov.uk if you cannot open the Excel documents.

Updates to this page

Published 28 August 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page