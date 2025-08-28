Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) data collection
Guidance for councils with adult social services responsibilities (CASSRs) on how to complete the DoLS data return for the 2025 to 2026 reporting period.
Applies to England
Details
The DoLS data collection gathers information on all DoLS applications in England on an annual basis.
CASSRs should use the data return template and guidance to submit data on DoLS applications for people in care homes and hospitals.
You can submit data from 1 April 2026 through NHS England’s Strategic Data Collection Service. We recommend using the validation tool before you submit the data.
Contact asc.statistics@dhsc.gov.uk if you cannot open the Excel documents.