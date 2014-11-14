Regulation
Defence aerodrome manual (DAM) word version
This manual is to inform military and civilian operators of accurate aerodrome data and operating procedures.
Detail
The purpose of this document is to allow both military and civilian operators to have accurate information regarding aerodrome characteristics including:
- physical characteristics
- areodrome hazards
- services available
- operating procedures
This word version is a template for operators to alter to their own specific individual aerodrome requirements.