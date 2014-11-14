Regulation

Defence aerodrome manual (DAM) word version

This manual is to inform military and civilian operators of accurate aerodrome data and operating procedures.

The purpose of this document is to allow both military and civilian operators to have accurate information regarding aerodrome characteristics including:

  • physical characteristics
  • areodrome hazards
  • services available
  • operating procedures

This word version is a template for operators to alter to their own specific individual aerodrome requirements.

