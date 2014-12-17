Defence aerodrome manual (DAM)
The purpose of the DAM is to provide a mechanism to inform both military and civilian operators of accurate aerodrome data.
Documents
Details
Related information:
Published 17 December 2014
Last updated 30 November 2020 + show all updates
Last updated 30 November 2020 + show all updates
-
Issue 7 of the DAM and Issue 6 of the DAAF have been published under NAA 20/45.
-
Issue 6 has been published under NAA 19/26.
-
Issue 5 has been published under NAA 17/03.
-
Issue 4 has been published under NAA 15/13
-
The DAM has been updated
-
First published.