The purpose of the DAM is to provide a mechanism to inform both military and civilian operators of accurate aerodrome data.

Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority

Defence aerodrome manual (DAM)

Ref: Issue 7 PDF, 345KB, 24 pages

Defence aerodrome assurance framework (DAAF)

Ref: Issue 6 MS Excel Spreadsheet, 195KB

  1. Issue 7 of the DAM and Issue 6 of the DAAF have been published under NAA 20/45.

  2. Issue 6 has been published under NAA 19/26.

  3. Issue 5 has been published under NAA 17/03.

  4. Issue 4 has been published under NAA 15/13

  5. The DAM has been updated

  6. First published.

